Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kia Sonet X-Line launched in new colour, priced at Rs 13.39 lakh; Know latest additions

    The new 2022 Kia Sonet X-Line has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 13.39 lakh, ex-showroom. It gets a new matte colour scheme along with some cosmetic updates inside and out.
     

    Kia Sonet X Line launched in new colour priced at Rs 13 39 lakh Know latest additions gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 1, 2022, 2:11 PM IST

    In India, a Sonet is sold for every third Kia vehicle. With the Sonet X-Line, which costs between Rs 13.39 lakh and Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom), Kia India hopes to entice mobile, youthful, and intelligent buyers ahead of the holiday season. 'Xclusive Matte Graphite Exterior colour' is the only colour available for the Sonet X-Line trim.

    The inside of the X-Line variations is dual-toned in Xclusive Splendid Sage, and the 16-inch Xclusive crystal-cut alloy wheels have a high gloss black finish. Moreover, the Sonet X-Line gets new 16-inch alloy wheels, blacked-out accents, and silver brake callipers. The only available engines for the X-Line are the 1.5-liter CRDi diesel engine with 6AT configuration and the 1.0 T-GDi petrol engine with 7DCT configuration. Kia is offering the Sonet X-Line with a 1.0-litre turbo petrol motor paSired with 7-speed DCT and a 1.5-litre diesel mill paired with 6-speed AT powertrains. 

    The Seltos X-Line was unveiled by Kia India last year. Similar design cues are featured on the Sonet X-Line, which also has piano black front skid plates with dark hyper metal accents, blacked-out knurling, dark chrome fog lamp garnish, silver brake callipers, and a piano black outside mirror with LED turn signal.

    LAlso Read | McLaren to enter Indian market, firm to open first outlet in Mumbai

    On the inside,  the X-Line is wrapped in leatherette sports seats with orange stitching. The D-cut steering wheel's leatherette covering is accented with orange stitching and a Sonet emblem. However, the subcompact SUV hasn't undergone any mechanical alterations.

    The Kia Sonet was launched in 2020 as the brand's most affordable SUV in India and with over 1.5 Lakh sales, it has an almost 15% share in the highly competitive compact SUV category. This newly introduced variant sits atop the current top variant GTX+ 1.0 T-GDi with 7DCT and 1.5-litre CRDi with 6AT.

    Also Read | Mahindra Thar 5-door spotted testing for the first time, here's what we know

    Last Updated Sep 1, 2022, 2:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    McLaren to enter Indian market firm to open first outlet in Mumbai gcw

    McLaren to enter Indian market, firm to open first outlet in Mumbai

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350 deliveries commence in India

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350 deliveries commence in India

    Mahindra Thar 5 door spotted testing for the first time here s what we know gcw

    Mahindra Thar 5-door spotted testing for the first time, here's what we know

    2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 to launch on August 18 5 things you need to know about it gcw

    2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 to launch on August 18; 5 things you need to know about it

    Yamaha India launches 'The Call of the Blue' Version 3.0 campaign; check here - adt

    Yamaha India launches 'The Call of the Blue' Version 3.0 campaign; check here

    Recent Stories

    football ISL 2022-23 to start from October 7 in Kochi: Full schedule, fixtures, dates, time, where to watch and more snt

    ISL 2022-23 to start from October 7: Full schedule, fixtures, dates, time, where to watch and more

    Raju Srivastava health update: Comedian moved on ventilator support again; read report RBA

    Raju Srivastava health update: Comedian moved on ventilator support again; read report

    Asia Cup 2022, India vs Hong Kong, IND vs HK: It was a heartwarming gesture - Suryakumar Yadav on Virat Kohli bowing down to him-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs HK: 'It was a heartwarming gesture' - Suryakumar on Kohli bowing down to him

    Unwarranted... irresponsble... China hits back at Germany over Arunachal jibe

    Unwarranted... irresponsible... China hits back at Germany over Arunachal jibe

    IMF provisionally agrees on $2.9 billion loan for Sri Lanka: All you need to know AJR

    IMF provisionally agrees on $2.9 billion loan for Sri Lanka: All you need to know

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games against Odisha Juggernauts, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games

    Video Icon
    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments and Highlights: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs after beating Mumbai Khiladis, Telugu Yoddhas dominate Gujarat Giants-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs, Telugu Yoddhas dominate

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate against Telugu Yoddhas; Gujarat Giants edge past Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate; Gujarat Giants edge past

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on CSL next projects

    Exclusive: Besides IAC Vikrant, more big-ticket orders with Cochin Shipyard

    Video Icon