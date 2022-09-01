Kia Sonet X-Line launched in new colour, priced at Rs 13.39 lakh; Know latest additions

The new 2022 Kia Sonet X-Line has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 13.39 lakh, ex-showroom. It gets a new matte colour scheme along with some cosmetic updates inside and out.

In India, a Sonet is sold for every third Kia vehicle. With the Sonet X-Line, which costs between Rs 13.39 lakh and Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom), Kia India hopes to entice mobile, youthful, and intelligent buyers ahead of the holiday season. 'Xclusive Matte Graphite Exterior colour' is the only colour available for the Sonet X-Line trim.

The inside of the X-Line variations is dual-toned in Xclusive Splendid Sage, and the 16-inch Xclusive crystal-cut alloy wheels have a high gloss black finish. Moreover, the Sonet X-Line gets new 16-inch alloy wheels, blacked-out accents, and silver brake callipers. The only available engines for the X-Line are the 1.5-liter CRDi diesel engine with 6AT configuration and the 1.0 T-GDi petrol engine with 7DCT configuration. Kia is offering the Sonet X-Line with a 1.0-litre turbo petrol motor paSired with 7-speed DCT and a 1.5-litre diesel mill paired with 6-speed AT powertrains.

The Seltos X-Line was unveiled by Kia India last year. Similar design cues are featured on the Sonet X-Line, which also has piano black front skid plates with dark hyper metal accents, blacked-out knurling, dark chrome fog lamp garnish, silver brake callipers, and a piano black outside mirror with LED turn signal.

On the inside, the X-Line is wrapped in leatherette sports seats with orange stitching. The D-cut steering wheel's leatherette covering is accented with orange stitching and a Sonet emblem. However, the subcompact SUV hasn't undergone any mechanical alterations.

The Kia Sonet was launched in 2020 as the brand's most affordable SUV in India and with over 1.5 Lakh sales, it has an almost 15% share in the highly competitive compact SUV category. This newly introduced variant sits atop the current top variant GTX+ 1.0 T-GDi with 7DCT and 1.5-litre CRDi with 6AT.

