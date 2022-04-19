Jeep Compass Night Eagle launched in India; Check out price, specifications and more

Jeep has now released the Compass Night Eagle version in India, with prices starting at Rs 21.96 lakh for the diesel engine and Rs 22.75 lakh for the petrol engine. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Jeep India has announced the introduction of the Night Eagle trim level for the Jeep Compass line in India. The Night Eagle is based on the new Compass SUV and comes in a 'black' motif. According to Jeep, the 'Trail Rated' variant of the Jeep Compass SUV has attracted substantial demand from a wide range of automotive enthusiasts in the nation since its premiere in February 2022, as indicated by the initial batch being sold out in less than two months.

Price

Jeep has now released the Compass Night Eagle version in India, with prices starting at 21.96 lakh for the diesel engine and 22.75 lakh for the petrol engine. All prices are in Indian rupees and are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Colours

The Jeep Compass Night Eagle comes in seven different colours: Brilliant Black, Techno Metallic Green, Bright White, Exotic Red, Grigio Magnesio Grey, Minimal Grey, and Galaxy Blue.

Features

The Night Eagle, a sportier-looking variation of the SUV, is all-black on the outside and inside. The grille, grille rings, 18-inch alloy wheels, roof rail, bumper inserts, and other components are gloss-black.

The interior of the Jeep Compass Night Eagle is also all-black and features a 10.1-inch touchscreen, LED headlamps, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlamps, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a six-speaker sound system, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, hill start assist, traction control system (TCS), electronic stability control (ESC), and more.

Specifications

The Jeep Compass Night Eagle is offered with two engine configurations. The 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine produces 168 horsepower and 350 Nm and is only available with a six-speed manual transmission. This SUV is also available with the 1.4-liter turbo petrol engine, which produces 161 horsepower and 250 Nm. This engine is available only with the 7-DCT automatic transmission in the Jeep Compass Night Eagle.

