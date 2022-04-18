Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition SUV to cost Rs 1.26 crore in India

    First Published Apr 18, 2022, 4:21 PM IST

    Jaguar Land Rover has opened bookings for the Metropolitan Edition, which according to the carmaker, is the most versatile seven-seater Sports Utility Vehicle in the Indian market.

    Image: Metropolitan Edition SUV

    The all-new Discovery Metropolitan Edition will now be available in India for Rs 1.26 crore (ex-showroom). Jaguar Land Rover has opened bookings for the Metropolitan Edition, which according to the carmaker, is the most versatile seven-seater Sports Utility Vehicle in the Indian market.

    The Metropolitan Edition is powered by a P360 Ingenium petrol engine that delivers a power of 265 kW and 500 Nm of torque. The D300 Ingenium diesel engine delivers a power of 221 kW and 650 Nm torque.

    Image: Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition SUV

    The new top-of-the-range Land Rover provides a range of interior and exterior upgrades. It comes with new detailing for the grille and lower bumper inserts, 50.80 cm (20 inches) wheels, a sliding front sunroof and a fixed rear panoramic roof.

    Image: Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition SUV

    The Metropolitan Edition provides a host of standard specifications like a 12.3-inch interactive driver display, front cooler compartment, four-zone climate control and heated steering wheel and wireless charging with a phone signal booster. 

    Image: Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition SUV

    The cabin comes with Titanium Mesh trim detailing. It also has intelligent seat fold technology heated and cooled rear seats and a powered seat recline. 

    The full-sized family SUV offers generous space for up to seven adults with a flexible load area and practical seating configurations.

    Image: Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition SUV

    One of the unique features of the Metropolitan edition is that it has Land Rover's advanced Cabin Air Purification with PM2.5 air filtration, which monitors air quality inside.

    At present, Jaguar Land Rover vehicles are available in India in 21 cities, through 25 authorized outlets in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru (3), Mumbai (2), Chennai (2), Noida, Pune, Raipur, Surat, Kochi, Karnal, Lucknow, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Coimbatore, Delhi, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata and Vijayawada.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mercedes Benz vision EQXX electric car covers 1000 km in a single charge gcw

    Mercedes-Benz vision EQXX electric car covers 1,000 km in a single charge

    Brand new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga in India now, know price, specification and features here

    Brand new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga in India now, know price, specification and features

    Volkswagen Virtus compact Sedan to launch on June 9 in India gcw

    Volkswagen Virtus compact Sedan to launch on June 9 in India

    Vespa collaborates with Justin Bieber for limited edition scooters All you need to know gcw

    Vespa collaborates with Justin Bieber for limited-edition scooters; All you need to know

    Hyundai Creta i20 score 3 out of 5 stars in crash test safety rating Watch video gcw

    Hyundai Creta, i20 score 3 out of 5 stars in crash test safety rating; Watch video

    Recent Stories

    Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli - Indian cricketers wish KL Rahul on his 30th birthday-ayh

    Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli - Indian cricketers wish KL Rahul on his 30th birthday

    Love you says birthday boy KL Rahul as girlfriend Athiya Shetty shares cute pictures of the couple snt

    'Love you', says birthday boy KL Rahul as girlfriend Athiya Shetty shares cute pictures of the couple

    Noise Colorfit Ultra 2 to Realme Watch 2 Pro Here are 5 best smartwatches under Rs 5000 gcw

    Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 to Realme Watch 2 Pro: 5 best smartwatches under Rs 5000

    Zoya Akhtar The Archies starring Suhana Khan Agastya Nanda Khushi Kapoor goes on floors drb

    Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies starring Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor goes on floors

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Ravi Shastri terms Shreyas Iyer as natural skipper-ayh

    IPL 2022: Ravi Shastri terms Shreyas Iyer as natural skipper

    Recent Videos

    Every Hindu should have four children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Forget 'hum do, hamare do'; every Hindu should have 4 children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Video Icon
    Primary school in Gorakhpur that has no electricity since 6 decades

    Primary school in Gorakhpur has no electricity since 6 decades

    Video Icon
    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians MI is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav-ayh

    IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav

    Video Icon
    KGF Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things-ycb

    KGF: Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things

    Video Icon