Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition SUV to cost Rs 1.26 crore in India

The all-new Discovery Metropolitan Edition will now be available in India for Rs 1.26 crore (ex-showroom). Jaguar Land Rover has opened bookings for the Metropolitan Edition, which according to the carmaker, is the most versatile seven-seater Sports Utility Vehicle in the Indian market. The Metropolitan Edition is powered by a P360 Ingenium petrol engine that delivers a power of 265 kW and 500 Nm of torque. The D300 Ingenium diesel engine delivers a power of 221 kW and 650 Nm torque.

The new top-of-the-range Land Rover provides a range of interior and exterior upgrades. It comes with new detailing for the grille and lower bumper inserts, 50.80 cm (20 inches) wheels, a sliding front sunroof and a fixed rear panoramic roof.

The Metropolitan Edition provides a host of standard specifications like a 12.3-inch interactive driver display, front cooler compartment, four-zone climate control and heated steering wheel and wireless charging with a phone signal booster.

The cabin comes with Titanium Mesh trim detailing. It also has intelligent seat fold technology heated and cooled rear seats and a powered seat recline. The full-sized family SUV offers generous space for up to seven adults with a flexible load area and practical seating configurations.

