Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition SUV to cost Rs 1.26 crore in India
Jaguar Land Rover has opened bookings for the Metropolitan Edition, which according to the carmaker, is the most versatile seven-seater Sports Utility Vehicle in the Indian market.
Image: Metropolitan Edition SUV
The all-new Discovery Metropolitan Edition will now be available in India for Rs 1.26 crore (ex-showroom). Jaguar Land Rover has opened bookings for the Metropolitan Edition, which according to the carmaker, is the most versatile seven-seater Sports Utility Vehicle in the Indian market.
The Metropolitan Edition is powered by a P360 Ingenium petrol engine that delivers a power of 265 kW and 500 Nm of torque. The D300 Ingenium diesel engine delivers a power of 221 kW and 650 Nm torque.
Image: Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition SUV
The new top-of-the-range Land Rover provides a range of interior and exterior upgrades. It comes with new detailing for the grille and lower bumper inserts, 50.80 cm (20 inches) wheels, a sliding front sunroof and a fixed rear panoramic roof.
Image: Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition SUV
The Metropolitan Edition provides a host of standard specifications like a 12.3-inch interactive driver display, front cooler compartment, four-zone climate control and heated steering wheel and wireless charging with a phone signal booster.
Image: Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition SUV
The cabin comes with Titanium Mesh trim detailing. It also has intelligent seat fold technology heated and cooled rear seats and a powered seat recline.
The full-sized family SUV offers generous space for up to seven adults with a flexible load area and practical seating configurations.
Image: Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition SUV
One of the unique features of the Metropolitan edition is that it has Land Rover's advanced Cabin Air Purification with PM2.5 air filtration, which monitors air quality inside.
At present, Jaguar Land Rover vehicles are available in India in 21 cities, through 25 authorized outlets in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru (3), Mumbai (2), Chennai (2), Noida, Pune, Raipur, Surat, Kochi, Karnal, Lucknow, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Coimbatore, Delhi, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata and Vijayawada.