    Independence Day 2022: Ola to announce electric car today, likely with range of over 500km

    Ola Electric is expected to make an important announcement today on August 15-- India's 76th independence day-- and this will likely be the company's new electric car. According to reports, the future Ola Electric vehicles might have a 500 km range on a single charge.

    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Aug 15, 2022, 12:47 PM IST

    On the occasion of Independence Day 2022, Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has promised to make three significant announcements on electric vehicles. On the microblogging website, Aggarwal stated that the business will make a significant statement at 2 PM on August 15, 2022.

    A little video that features a red automobile is attached to the post. He titled the post, "Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost." In a tweet dated January 25, Aggarwal published a preview for an electric automobile and said that it will be a futuristic-looking vehicle. To recall, Ola Electric scooter was also launched on August 15 last year.

    According to reports, the future Ola Electric vehicles might have a 500 km range on a single charge. The business posted a video preview of the automobile in June, displaying its red LED DRLs, at the Ola Customer Day. The teaser also showed how the automobile might look from the front and back. On both sides, the Ola logo could be seen. Other information on the Ola electric vehicle is unofficial.

    In addition, as an alternative to its flagship S1 Pro electric scooter, the business might also provide additional colour variations of the Ola Electric S1 Pro. The business and MHI (Ministry of Heavy Industries) recently inked a PLI agreement for the establishment of a new cell plant in India. Given that batteries account for one of the major determinants of an EV's price, Ola's in-house cell production can significantly lower costs.

    Last Updated Aug 15, 2022, 12:47 PM IST
