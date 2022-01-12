  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    2022 Toyota Camry Hybrid facelift launched in India; All you need to know about it

    A 2.5-litre power Toyota Camry Hybrid, 4-cylinder engine teamed with a Motor Generator to produce 218 PS. Drivers can select one of three driving modes: Sport, Eco, or Normal.

    2022 Toyota Camry Hybrid facelift launched in India All you need to know about it gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 12, 2022, 6:34 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor has unveiled the New Camry Hybrid, which includes redesigned aesthetics and is priced at Rs 41.7 lakh (ex-showroom, India). In terms of exterior improvements, the front bumper has been upgraded with a new design, as has the grille. Interior design improvements include a floating type, more powerful 9-inch infotainment system compatible with Android Auto and Apple Carplay. The ornamentation has been updated with a black manufactured wood impression film with a composite pattern.

    A 2.5-litre power Toyota Camry Hybrid, 4-cylinder engine teamed with a Motor Generator to produce 218 PS. Drivers can select one of three driving modes: Sport, Eco, or Normal. The engine increases acceleration responsiveness in Sport Mode by using non-linear throttle control. Toyota claims that the use of Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) provides high body rigidity, exceptional comfort, fun-to-drive qualities and better stability and outstanding handling, resulting in a combination of sportiness and spaciousness.

    In addition, the sedan offers ventilated front seats and Sequential Shift with Paddles. Its cabin is enhanced by sophisticated amenities such as a 10-way power adjustable driver seat, ORVM and tilt-telescopic steering column with memory function, Wireless Smartphone Charger, and Heads-Up Display. Furthermore, a premium experience is provided with comfy Rear Seats with Recliner, Power Assisted Rear Sunshade, Audio and AC Controls on a capacitive touch screen located on the rear armrest. A Tilt and Slide Moon Roof with Retractable Sunshade and a Front Power Tilt are also available.

    The Camry Hybrid includes 9 SRS airbags as standard, as well as Parking Assist with Back Guide Monitor, Clearance & Back Sonar, and Vehicle Stability Control. Traction Control, Hill Start Assist Control, an Electronic Parking Brake with Brake Hold Function, and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System are also included. The hybrid battery in the New Camry has an 8-year or 1,60,000-kilometer guarantee (whichever comes first).

    Also Read | 7-seater SUV Jeep Meridian likely to launch in mid-2022; Read details

    In addition to the current hues of Platinum White Pearl, Silver Metallic, Graphite Metallic, Red Mica, Attitude Black, and Burning Black, the hybrid sedan is now available in a new exterior colour of Metal Stream Metallic.

    Also Read | BMW takes one notch up! You can change car colour with touch of button; Watch clip

    Last Updated Jan 12, 2022, 6:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Audi India announces commencement of bookings for new generation Q7 gcw

    Audi India announces commencement of bookings for new generation Q7

    7 seater SUV Jeep Meridian likely to launch in mid 2022 read details gcw

    7-seater SUV Jeep Meridian likely to launch in mid-2022; Read details

    Rolls Royce car sales hits record in 2021 highest in 117 year history gcw

    Rolls-Royce car sales hits record in 2021, highest in 117-year history

    CEO Elon Musk says Tesla raising price of its full self driving car to USD 12000 in US gcw

    CEO Elon Musk says Tesla raising price of its 'full self-driving car' to $12,000 in US

    Skoda plans to make most of 2022 aims to triple annual sales improve after sales customer satisfaction gcw

    Skoda plans to make most of 2022, aims to triple annual sales; improve after-sales, customer satisfaction

    Recent Stories

    Bharat Biotech says Covaxin booster dose effective against neutralising Omicron Delta gcw

    Bharat Biotech says Covaxin booster dose effective against neutralising Omicron, Delta

    Assembly Election 2022: LED vans, virtual war rooms to social media, ways for virtual campaigning-dnm

    Assembly Election 2022: LED vans, virtual war rooms to social media, ways for virtual campaigning

    World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE: John Cena reveals what Vince McMahon told him about the idea of turning heel-ayh

    WWE: John Cena reveals what Vince McMahon told him about the idea of turning heel

    Pushback has been declared 'Unword of the Year' 2021

    'Pushback' has been declared 'Unword of the Year' 2021

    Arrest warrant issued against Swami Prasad Maurya for 2014 hate speech gcw

    Arrest warrant issued against Swami Prasad Maurya for 2014 hate speech

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 57): Ishan Pandita takes Jamshedpur FC to summit with 1-0 win over SC East Bengal-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 57): Pandita takes Jamshedpur FC to summit with 1-0 win over East Bengal

    Video Icon
    After half a century Turkmenistan wants to close Gates of Hell blazing crater heres why

    After half a century, Turkmenistan wants to close 'Gates of Hell' blazing crater; here's why

    Video Icon
    US reports 1.35 million COVID-19 cases in a day shattering global record

    US reports 1.35 million COVID-19 cases in a day, shattering global record

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs MCFC Match Highlights (Game 56): Bengaluru FC outperforms reigning champion Mumbai City with 3-0 win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 56): Bengaluru FC outperforms reigning champion Mumbai City with 3-0 win

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 55): Alvaro Vazquez's sole strike hands Kerala Blasters 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 55): Vazquez's sole strike hands Kerala Blasters 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC

    Video Icon