2022 Toyota Camry Hybrid facelift launched in India; All you need to know about it

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has unveiled the New Camry Hybrid, which includes redesigned aesthetics and is priced at Rs 41.7 lakh (ex-showroom, India). In terms of exterior improvements, the front bumper has been upgraded with a new design, as has the grille. Interior design improvements include a floating type, more powerful 9-inch infotainment system compatible with Android Auto and Apple Carplay. The ornamentation has been updated with a black manufactured wood impression film with a composite pattern.

A 2.5-litre power Toyota Camry Hybrid, 4-cylinder engine teamed with a Motor Generator to produce 218 PS. Drivers can select one of three driving modes: Sport, Eco, or Normal. The engine increases acceleration responsiveness in Sport Mode by using non-linear throttle control. Toyota claims that the use of Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) provides high body rigidity, exceptional comfort, fun-to-drive qualities and better stability and outstanding handling, resulting in a combination of sportiness and spaciousness.

In addition, the sedan offers ventilated front seats and Sequential Shift with Paddles. Its cabin is enhanced by sophisticated amenities such as a 10-way power adjustable driver seat, ORVM and tilt-telescopic steering column with memory function, Wireless Smartphone Charger, and Heads-Up Display. Furthermore, a premium experience is provided with comfy Rear Seats with Recliner, Power Assisted Rear Sunshade, Audio and AC Controls on a capacitive touch screen located on the rear armrest. A Tilt and Slide Moon Roof with Retractable Sunshade and a Front Power Tilt are also available.

The Camry Hybrid includes 9 SRS airbags as standard, as well as Parking Assist with Back Guide Monitor, Clearance & Back Sonar, and Vehicle Stability Control. Traction Control, Hill Start Assist Control, an Electronic Parking Brake with Brake Hold Function, and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System are also included. The hybrid battery in the New Camry has an 8-year or 1,60,000-kilometer guarantee (whichever comes first).

In addition to the current hues of Platinum White Pearl, Silver Metallic, Graphite Metallic, Red Mica, Attitude Black, and Burning Black, the hybrid sedan is now available in a new exterior colour of Metal Stream Metallic.

