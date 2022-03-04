Hero MotoCorp unveils 'Vida' as its brand for electric vehicles

Under the Vida brand, the firm will present new mobility solutions, such as its electric car, which will be officially introduced on July 1, 2022, to coincide with the birth anniversary of Hero MotoCorp Chairman Emeritus Brijmohan Lall.

Hero MotoCorp, the country's largest two-wheeler manufacturer, announced on Friday that it has set up a USD 100 million (about Rs 760 crore) worldwide fund to train over 10,000 entrepreneurs in ESG (environmental, social, and governance) solutions. The automaker revealed the fund at the same time it launched its new brand identity, 'Vida,' for the company's growing mobility solutions, which will include impending electric vehicles (EVs).

The fund will seek to build worldwide alliances, led by BML Munjal University (BMU) and Hero MotoCorp, to educate more than 10,000 entrepreneurs on ESG solutions that positively influence the environment.

Under the Vida brand, the firm will present new mobility solutions, such as its electric car, which will be officially introduced on July 1, 2022, to coincide with the birth anniversary of Hero MotoCorp Chairman Emeritus Brijmohan Lall.

The new Vida model will be manufactured in the company's Chittoor-based manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh. Customer deliveries will commence later this year.

"Vida means life, and the brand's main mission is to make a big difference in the world and propel us all forward in meaningful ways. We feel the name is ideal for what we are doing for our children and future generations," said Hero MotoCorp Chairman and CEO Pawan Munjal in a release. He further said it is the start of something absolutely extraordinary and in under 17 weeks, they would launch Vida platform, goods, and services to make the world a better place. With the establishment of 'Vida,' the firm would provide everyone with the chance to flourish, progress, and live better while still moving the way they choose, he continued.

