Ferrari 296 GTS convertible hybrid model unveiled

With the unveiling of the 296 GTS, the open top version of its hybrid supercar 296 GTB, Ferrari has presented one of its most anticipated items of the year that incorporates future-proof hybrid technology. The Ferrari 296 GTS's mid-rear engine is the same 3-litre twin-turbocharged V6 that drives the GTB. It generates 830 HP and 740 Nm, with an electric motor alone contributing 166 HP to the hybrid system.

Despite the convertible top's added 70 kg weight, which raises the supercar's dry weight to 1540 kg, acceleration is still quick, hitting 0 to 100 km/hr in 2.9 seconds and a peak speed of 330kph.

At speed less than 45 km/h, the hardtop roof opens and closes in 14 seconds. It splits into two halves in front of the engine and stores in its own compartment. The convertible roof modification, which appears to be influenced by the SF90 Spider, does not appear to have compelled Ferrari to conduct considerable redesign on the GTB, since only minor aesthetic alterations are visible.

When it comes to the back, there are several variations between it and the GTB, most of which are connected to aerodynamics, which have been impacted by the inclusion of the convertible roof. There's a new window, for example, at the bottom of the engine cover. When the roof is lowered, the rear screen may be adjusted for cabin comfort at high speeds.

As a result of these modifications, the car's aerodynamic efficiency and downforce are now on level with the GTB. The Ferrari 296 is scheduled to be in our showrooms shortly, however no specific launch dates have been announced. Those who want to experience the performance of the hybrid V6 may wait for the coupe version, which is expected to come in a few months.

