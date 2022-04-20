Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ferrari 296 GTS convertible hybrid model unveiled

    Despite the convertible top's added 70 kg weight, which raises the supercar's dry weight to 1540 kg, acceleration is still quick, hitting 0 to 100 km/hr in 2.9 seconds and a peak speed of 330kph.

    Ferrari 296 GTS convertible hybrid model unveiled gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 20, 2022, 2:47 PM IST

    With the unveiling of the 296 GTS, the open top version of its hybrid supercar 296 GTB, Ferrari has presented one of its most anticipated items of the year that incorporates future-proof hybrid technology. The Ferrari 296 GTS's mid-rear engine is the same 3-litre twin-turbocharged V6 that drives the GTB. It generates 830 HP and 740 Nm, with an electric motor alone contributing 166 HP to the hybrid system.

    Despite the convertible top's added 70 kg weight, which raises the supercar's dry weight to 1540 kg, acceleration is still quick, hitting 0 to 100 km/hr in 2.9 seconds and a peak speed of 330kph.

    At speed less than 45 km/h, the hardtop roof opens and closes in 14 seconds. It splits into two halves in front of the engine and stores in its own compartment. The convertible roof modification, which appears to be influenced by the SF90 Spider, does not appear to have compelled Ferrari to conduct considerable redesign on the GTB, since only minor aesthetic alterations are visible.

    Also Read | Jeep Compass Night Eagle launched in India; Check out price, specifications and more

    When it comes to the back, there are several variations between it and the GTB, most of which are connected to aerodynamics, which have been impacted by the inclusion of the convertible roof. There's a new window, for example, at the bottom of the engine cover. When the roof is lowered, the rear screen may be adjusted for cabin comfort at high speeds.

    As a result of these modifications, the car's aerodynamic efficiency and downforce are now on level with the GTB.  The Ferrari 296 is scheduled to be in our showrooms shortly, however no specific launch dates have been announced. Those who want to experience the performance of the hybrid V6 may wait for the coupe version, which is expected to come in a few months.

    Also Read | Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition SUV to cost Rs 1.26 crore in India

    Last Updated Apr 20, 2022, 2:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jeep Compass Night Eagle launched in India Check out price specifications and more gcw

    Jeep Compass Night Eagle launched in India; Check out price, specifications and more

    Mercedes Benz vision EQXX electric car covers 1000 km in a single charge gcw

    Mercedes-Benz vision EQXX electric car covers 1,000 km in a single charge

    Brand new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga in India now, know price, specification and features here

    Brand new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga in India now, know price, specification and features

    Volkswagen Virtus compact Sedan to launch on June 9 in India gcw

    Volkswagen Virtus compact Sedan to launch on June 9 in India

    Vespa collaborates with Justin Bieber for limited edition scooters All you need to know gcw

    Vespa collaborates with Justin Bieber for limited-edition scooters; All you need to know

    Recent Stories

    Should I wear 'bra' or not? Is wearing 'bra' essential for health or sagging breasts? Doctor explains RBA

    Should I wear 'bra' or not? Is wearing 'bra' essential for health or sagging breasts? Doctor explains

    Nimrat Kaur massive physical transformation will leave you impressed see pics drb

    Nimrat Kaur’s massive physical transformation will leave you impressed; see pics

    Ukraine war: Russian economy to contract by 8.5% for 2022: IMF - adt

    Ukraine war: Russian economy to contract by 8.5% for 2022: IMF

    football 'Man United make our life easier': Liverpool's Salah adds insult to injury after 4-0 win snt

    'Man United make our life easier': Liverpool's Salah adds insult to injury after 4-0 win

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB, Lucknow-Bangalore: KL Rahul, Josh Hazlewood laud Faf du Plessis's grand innings-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB: KL Rahul, Josh Hazlewood laud Faf du Plessis's grand innings

    Recent Videos

    Watch WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    'Kem cho badha? Maja ma?': WHO chief Dr Tedros speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    Video Icon
    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Video Icon
    Every Hindu should have four children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Forget 'hum do, hamare do'; every Hindu should have 4 children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Video Icon
    Primary school in Gorakhpur that has no electricity since 6 decades

    Primary school in Gorakhpur has no electricity since 6 decades

    Video Icon
    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Video Icon