  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Boom Corbett, the new electric bike that is turning heads

    Boom Corbett, which comes in two variants -- the Corbett 14 and the Corbett 14-X, is priced at Rs 89,999.

    Boom Corbett, the new electric bike specifications, features, price
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 14, 2021, 7:32 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Electric vehicles are growing in popularity by the day across the country. The latest brand to make the presence felt is Coimbatore-based electric vehicle maker Boom Motors, which has just launched the Boom Corbett, its first electric bike. According to Boom Motors officials, the electric bike is tailored to suit Indian conditions. 

    The Boom Corbett is capable of running on any type of road in the country in any weather. The company has released the bike in four colours -- Whale Blue, Beetle Red, Mantis Green and Panther Black. This bike can carry a weight of up to 200 kg. Boom Corbett, which comes in two variants -- the Corbett 14 and the Corbett 14-X, is priced at Rs 89,999. The Boom Corbett 14 version is priced at Rs 89,999 while the Boom Corbett 14-X model is priced at Rs 124,999 (ex-showroom). the prices are expected to come down further when various state-level subsidies are added. 

    The electric two-wheeler has a 2.3 KWh battery that has a range of up to 200 km on a full charge. It also has the option to double the battery capacity to an optional 4.6 KWh. The boom electric scooter also features the swap batteries offered with the portable charger. The company claims that its portable charger can be plugged into any household socket. 

    The Boom Corbett can reach a top speed of 75 kmph. The swap battery option allows the battery to be replaced when it runs out. At the same time, it has intelligent features such as theft detection and accident detection. The company started booking for the Boom Corbett on November 12. The booking can be done for just Rs 499. As an introductory offer at the launch, the company is also offering a discount of Rs 3,000 and has promised to start the Boom Corbett delivery from January.

    Boom Corbett has come up with a great warranty plan. The chassis comes with a seven-year warranty and the battery comes with a five-year standard warranty. It is reported that this is the highest warranty for the battery and chassis in this segment. You can visit the official website of the company for bookings and other details. 

    Also Read

    Tiago to Harrier: Tata offering festive benefits upto Rs 28,000 till November 30

    Maruti Suzuki dominates top 10 selling cars list, occupy first 4 slots

    Last Updated Nov 14, 2021, 7:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Porsche launches electric sports car Taycan in India from price to features gcw

    Porsche launches electric sports car Taycan in India, from price to features; know it all

    Video Icon
    Want to buy Nissan Kicks Company offering incentives of up to Rs 1 lakh in November details inside gcw

    Want to buy Nissan Kicks? Company offering incentives of up to Rs 1 lakh in November; details inside

    Video Icon
    GIIAS 2021 Hyundai Creta launch major facelift features specifications

    GIIAS 2021: Hyundai Creta set for a major facelift, unveil today

    Video Icon
    Volkswagen temporarily stops TRoc SUV bookings after second batch gets sold out auto

    Volkswagen temporarily stops T-Roc SUV bookings after second batch gets sold out

    Video Icon
    GIIAS 2021 Honda set to launch new mid-size SUV concept

    GIIAS 2021: Honda set to launch new mid-size SUV concept today

    Video Icon

    Recent Stories

    ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Final, New Zealand vs Australia, NZ vs AUS: Toss report, kane williamson, aaron finch, kane williamson, tim Seifert-ayh

    T20 World Cup 2021 Final: Unchanged Australia opts to field against New Zealand, Williamson brings in Seifert

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand 2021-22: Sunil Gavaskar explains reason for Hanuma Vihari's non-selection in Tests-ayh

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22: Sunil Gavaskar explains reason for Hanuma Vihari's non-selection in Tests

    Video Icon
    PM Modi to unveil modern Rani Kamlapati railway station; it was called Habibganj station earlier

    PM Modi to unveil modern Rani Kamlapati railway station; it was called Habibganj station earlier

    Video Icon
    Weekly Horoscope November 15-21 Astrology predictions for all zodiac signs

    Weekly Horoscope, November 15-21: Here are predictions for all zodiac signs

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand 2021-22: MCA expects 100 per cent crowd decision by Nov 20; preparatory camp at BKC-ayh

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22: MCA expects 100 per cent crowd decision by Nov 20; preparatory camp at BKC

    Video Icon

    Recent Videos

    wikileaks founder Julian Assange allowed to marry partner Stella Moris in UK belmarsh prison

    Julian Assange allowed to marry partner Stella Moris in UK prison

    Video Icon
    Chennai rains: TN CM Stalin felicitates woman cop for carrying man on her shoulders; rescued victim dies-dnm

    Chennai rains: TN CM Stalin felicitates woman cop for carrying man on her shoulders; rescued victim dies

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu: 7 coaches of Kannur-Bengaluru Express derail due to falling of boulders; all passengers safe-dnm

    Tamil Nadu: 7 coaches of Kannur-Bengaluru Express derail due to falling of boulders; all passengers safe

    Video Icon
    Life of South Africa last apartheid president FW de Klerk who freed Nelson Mandela

    Life of South Africa's last apartheid president FW de Klerk, who freed Nelson Mandela

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead new season (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead of new season (WATCH)

    Video Icon