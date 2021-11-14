Boom Corbett, the new electric bike that is turning heads

Electric vehicles are growing in popularity by the day across the country. The latest brand to make the presence felt is Coimbatore-based electric vehicle maker Boom Motors, which has just launched the Boom Corbett, its first electric bike. According to Boom Motors officials, the electric bike is tailored to suit Indian conditions.

The Boom Corbett is capable of running on any type of road in the country in any weather. The company has released the bike in four colours -- Whale Blue, Beetle Red, Mantis Green and Panther Black. This bike can carry a weight of up to 200 kg. Boom Corbett, which comes in two variants -- the Corbett 14 and the Corbett 14-X, is priced at Rs 89,999. The Boom Corbett 14 version is priced at Rs 89,999 while the Boom Corbett 14-X model is priced at Rs 124,999 (ex-showroom). the prices are expected to come down further when various state-level subsidies are added.

The electric two-wheeler has a 2.3 KWh battery that has a range of up to 200 km on a full charge. It also has the option to double the battery capacity to an optional 4.6 KWh. The boom electric scooter also features the swap batteries offered with the portable charger. The company claims that its portable charger can be plugged into any household socket.

The Boom Corbett can reach a top speed of 75 kmph. The swap battery option allows the battery to be replaced when it runs out. At the same time, it has intelligent features such as theft detection and accident detection. The company started booking for the Boom Corbett on November 12. The booking can be done for just Rs 499. As an introductory offer at the launch, the company is also offering a discount of Rs 3,000 and has promised to start the Boom Corbett delivery from January.

Boom Corbett has come up with a great warranty plan. The chassis comes with a seven-year warranty and the battery comes with a five-year standard warranty. It is reported that this is the highest warranty for the battery and chassis in this segment. You can visit the official website of the company for bookings and other details.

Also Read

Tiago to Harrier: Tata offering festive benefits upto Rs 28,000 till November 30

Maruti Suzuki dominates top 10 selling cars list, occupy first 4 slots