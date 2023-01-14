Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kia Carens wins the Indian Car of the Year award 2023

    Kia Carens MPV has been crowned as the Indian Car of The Year in the 2023 edition of the awards. The results were decided by a jury of 18 seasoned automotive journalists. The Carens MPV had to face a tough competition from cars such as the Mahindra Scorpio N, Maruti Grand Vitara and Skoda Slavia to take away the prestigious ICOTY award.
     

    auto expo 2023 Kia Carens win the Indian Car of the Year award 2023 gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 14, 2023, 5:00 PM IST

    The Kia Carens won the Indian Car of the Year (ICOTY) award in its 18th edition. The ICOTY Jury members gave the MPV the most points. The Mahindra Scorpio-N was positioned in the second runners-up position, while the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara was positioned in the first runners-up position.

    On the first day of the Auto Expo 2023, Kia had a grand start, showcasing the EV9 flagship electric SUV concept and the KA4, which will launch in India as the next-generation Carnival.

    At the same time, Kia displayed models of the Carens MPV that were custom-built for a specific purpose. With all the necessary changes over the basic Carens, Kia displayed two versions of the Carens: one for a police car and one for an ambulance.

    Also Read | Auto Expo 2023: Meet Eva, India's first electric car with a solar option

    When the Kia Carens was introduced last year, Indian consumers found it to be rather appealing. Along with its roomy proportions, the three-row MPV has a lengthy list of comfort and convenience amenities. A 10.25-inch infotainment screen, digital instrumentation, sunroof, roof-mounted aircon vents with adjustable airspeed for the second and third rows, a tray table mounted to the back of each seat with a cupholder and a slot for a tablet or smartphone, ventilated front seats, 64-color ambient lighting, an air purifier, a Bose audio system, and one-touch second-row tumbling are just a few features.

    It starts from a price tag of Rs 10.20 Lakh and goes up to Rs 18.45 Lakh.

    Also Read | Auto Expo 2023 Exclusive: Hyundai COO reveals what makes IONIQ 5 different

    The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and the Mahindra Scorpio-N were beaten by the Kia Carens in the 2023 ICOTY competition. Hyundai Tucson, Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Skoda Slavia, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Citroen C3, and Volkswagen Virtus were some of the vehicles up for consideration for ICOTY 2023.

    The Indian Car of the Year (ICOTY) Jury comprises Indian automotive journalists from magazines, publications and other media houses. For 2023, the ICOTY Jury has 18 journalists.

    Also Read | Auto Expo 2023 Exclusive: Maruti Suzuki's Jimny gameplan for India

    Last Updated Jan 14, 2023, 5:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Auto Expo 2023: Meet Eva, India's first electric car with a solar option

    Auto Expo 2023: Meet Eva, India's first electric car with a solar option

    Auto Expo 2023: Meet EUNIQ 7, the world's first hydrogen fuel-cell MPV

    Auto Expo 2023: Meet EUNIQ 7, world's first hydrogen fuel-cell MPV

    Auto Expo 2023 Exclusive Hyundai COO Tarun Garg reveals what makes IONIQ 5 different calls it great package gcw

    Auto Expo 2023 Exclusive: Hyundai COO reveals what makes IONIQ 5 different

    Auto Expo 2023 Exclusive Maruti Suzuki Executive Director Shashank Srivastava shares Jimny gameplan for India gcw

    Auto Expo 2023 Exclusive: Maruti Suzuki's Jimny gameplan for India

    India can become exporter of Green Hydrogen with industry innovation: Nitin Gadkari at Auto Expo 2023 AJR

    'India can become exporter of Green Hydrogen with industry innovation': Nitin Gadkari at Auto Expo 2023

    Recent Stories

    football Should Neymar move to Premier League? Brazilian great Rivaldo suggests which team PSG star must consider man city snt

    Should Neymar move to Premier League? Brazilian great Rivaldo suggests which team PSG star must consider

    Hockey World Cup 2023: England will be tougher than Spain, states Indian head coach Graham Reid snt

    Hockey World Cup 2023: England will be tougher than Spain, states Indian head coach Reid

    Miss Universe 2023 Who is Divita Rai Know all about India representative in beauty pageant gcw

    Miss Universe 2023: Who is Divita Rai? Know all about India's representative in beauty pageant

    hockey world cup 2023 FIH confirms Birsa Munda Stadium world's largest all-seater hockey arena; lauds it as 'work of art' snt

    FIH confirms Birsa Munda Stadium world's largest all-seater hockey arena; lauds it as 'work of art'

    Lalit Modi in hospital on oxygen Sushmita Sen brother Rajeev wishes a speedy recovery RBA

    Lalit Modi in hospital, on oxygen: Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev wishes a speedy recovery

    Recent Videos

    IND vs SL 2022-23 Kolkata ODI Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes' snt

    IND vs SL 2022-23: Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Budget 2023 expectations of Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg

    Auto Expo 2023: 'Government has been very kind to the EV sector'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki India Executive Director Shashank Srivastava Budget 2023 expectations

    Auto Expo 2023: 'Support for hybrid and low emission vehicles in Budget 2023 would be great'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5 door SUV debuts in India bookings open gcw

    Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door SUV debuts in India; bookings open

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Tata Sierra EV makes a comeback production to start in 2025 gcw

    Auto Expo 2023: Tata Sierra EV makes a comeback, production to start in 2025

    Video Icon