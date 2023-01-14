Kia Carens wins the Indian Car of the Year award 2023

Kia Carens MPV has been crowned as the Indian Car of The Year in the 2023 edition of the awards. The results were decided by a jury of 18 seasoned automotive journalists. The Carens MPV had to face a tough competition from cars such as the Mahindra Scorpio N, Maruti Grand Vitara and Skoda Slavia to take away the prestigious ICOTY award.

On the first day of the Auto Expo 2023, Kia had a grand start, showcasing the EV9 flagship electric SUV concept and the KA4, which will launch in India as the next-generation Carnival.

At the same time, Kia displayed models of the Carens MPV that were custom-built for a specific purpose. With all the necessary changes over the basic Carens, Kia displayed two versions of the Carens: one for a police car and one for an ambulance.

When the Kia Carens was introduced last year, Indian consumers found it to be rather appealing. Along with its roomy proportions, the three-row MPV has a lengthy list of comfort and convenience amenities. A 10.25-inch infotainment screen, digital instrumentation, sunroof, roof-mounted aircon vents with adjustable airspeed for the second and third rows, a tray table mounted to the back of each seat with a cupholder and a slot for a tablet or smartphone, ventilated front seats, 64-color ambient lighting, an air purifier, a Bose audio system, and one-touch second-row tumbling are just a few features.

It starts from a price tag of Rs 10.20 Lakh and goes up to Rs 18.45 Lakh.

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and the Mahindra Scorpio-N were beaten by the Kia Carens in the 2023 ICOTY competition. Hyundai Tucson, Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Skoda Slavia, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Citroen C3, and Volkswagen Virtus were some of the vehicles up for consideration for ICOTY 2023.

The Indian Car of the Year (ICOTY) Jury comprises Indian automotive journalists from magazines, publications and other media houses. For 2023, the ICOTY Jury has 18 journalists.

