    Audi India announces commencement of bookings for new generation Q7

    The new Audi Q7 will be offered in two trim levels: Premium Plus and Technology. Customers may reserve the Audi Q7 online from the convenience of their own homes, or they can register their interest at the nearest Audi India shop.

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 12, 2022, 12:59 PM IST
    Audi has announced that reservations for the next-generation Audi Q7 have begun in India. The Audi Q7 may be reserved for a deposit of Rs 5 lakh. The Audi Q7 has Adaptive Air Suspension, Audi Drive Select, Quattro all-wheel drive, and driver-assist systems such as Park Assist Plus with a 360-degree camera and Lane departure warning. It gets Matrix LED Headlamps, rear LED Tail Lamps, and front and rear dynamic turn indicators. Comfort features include 4-zone air conditioning, an air ioniser and aromatise, contour ambient lighting with 30 colours, and a B&O Premium 3D Sound System.

    The new Audi Q7 will be offered in two trim levels: Premium Plus and Technology. Customers may reserve the Audi Q7 online from the convenience of their own homes, or they can register their interest at the nearest Audi India shop.

    Audi India announced a 101 per cent increase in sales for 2021, with the brand selling 3,293 retail units. The five electric vehicles – the Audi e-Tron 50, Audi e-tron 55, Audi e-tron Sportback 55, Audi e-tron GT, Audi RS e-tron GT, and the petrol-powered Q-range together with A-sedans – drove the increase. In 2021, nine new models were introduced, five of which were under the e-tron brand.

    "After nine product releases in 2021, they are pleased to go into the new year with another outstanding offering - the famous Audi Q7," said Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India. According to him, customers have long praised the Audi Q7 for its commanding road presence and varied performance - both on and off the road. The Audi Q7 takes this further with a fresh look and amenities.

