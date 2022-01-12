  • Facebook
    7-seater SUV Jeep Meridian likely to launch in mid-2022; Read details

    The 7-seater SUV, sold internationally as the Commander and debuted globally last August, would be branded as Meridian in the Indian market. 

    7 seater SUV Jeep Meridian likely to launch in mid 2022 read details gcw
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 12, 2022, 12:38 PM IST
    The Jeep Meridian has been sighted multiple times in India before to its introduction, from testing in the high altitude terrains of Ladakh to the roadways of Maharashtra. And, to add to the excitement, its carefully disguised prototype was just sighted on the tarmac again. The 7-seater SUV, sold internationally as the Commander and debuted globally last August, would be branded as Meridian in the Indian market. After ramping up testing, carmaker Stellentias, Jeep's parent company, will most likely introduce the vehicle in mid-2022.

    The Jeep Meridian was sighted beside a Toyota Innova Crysta this time, giving us a clearer indication of its proportions and road presence, according to photographs obtained by Rushlane. The Meridian was mainly covered in black cloth with black alloys, but some of its external components, such as taillights and headlights, were visible. The 7-seater SUV has a wheelbase of 2794 mm, a height of 1682 mm, and a width of 1859 mm. The car appeared to be nearly as long as the Innova Crysta, with 4769 mm. The rear quarter glass panel placement provided sufficient proof that the vehicle has an extra row of seats.

    The Meridian is believed to be powered by a 2.0-litre Multijet diesel engine, whilst the Commander is available with two engine options: a 2.0-litre Multijet diesel unit and a 1.3-litre turbo petrol mill. According to the images, the automobile will have LED headlights with integrated DRLs. The front end has been improved with a large bumper that contains LED fog lights. The car sports a flat tailgate and LED taillights at the back. The strong hood and massive 18-inch alloy wheels give the car an actual SUV appearance. The vehicle's interior has a 10.1-inch touchscreen free-standing infotainment display and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster.

    Electrically adjustable front seats, dual-zone climate control, a wireless charger, a panoramic sunroof, and even a hands-free tailgate are other goodies. The Jeep Meridian will compete with vehicles such as the Skoda Kodiaq, Toyota Fortuner, and MG Gloster when it is released.

