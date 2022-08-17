2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 to launch on August 18; 5 things you need to know about it

The all-new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will be launched in India tomorrow, i.e. on August 18. Check out the expected price, specifications, and features of this upcoming family hatchback here.

Maruti Suzuki, the largest automaker in India, will introduce the Alto K10's new generation tomorrow, or on August 18. Alongside the entry-level Alto 800, the brand-new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will be offered for purchase. Pre-orders for it are now available for a nominal fee of Rs 11,000 The company's modular Heartect platform will serve as the foundation for the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Alto K10. This entry-level hatchback will be modelled after the existing Celerio and include sleek body lines, oval headlights, steel rims with wheel covers, etc.

Colours: Six colors—Standard White, Silky Silver, Granite Grey, Sizzling Red, Speedy Blue, and Earth Gold—will be available for the Alto K10.

Engine and horsepower: An improved K-Series 1.0-litre engine that also powers the new S-Presso will power the next-generation Maruti Suzuki Alto K10. This motor produces a max torque of 89 Nm and 65.7 horsepower. A 5-speed manual transmission and an AMT will be equipped with the engine (AGS).

Features: When it comes to features, one can anticipate that the 2019 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will include a touchscreen infotainment system that is compatible with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Along with safety features like twin front airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, etc., it will also gain a semi-digital instrument cluster.

The car's features, including a new 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, multi-function steering, power windows, were previously teased online by Maruti.

Price: The new Alto K10 will continue to be positioned by Maruti Suzuki as its entry-level model, undercutting most of its competitors. When compared to the existing Alto, which ranges in price from Rs 3.39 to Rs 5.03 lakh (ex-showroom), the new Alto K10 is anticipated to cost somewhat more, up to Rs 5.50 lakh (ex-showroom) for the highest-specified model.

Rivalry: It will compete with vehicles like the Renault Kwid and Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, among others.

