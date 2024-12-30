Who was Jimmy Carter? Nobel Peace Laureate and former US President passes away at 100

Former US President Jimmy Carter, who passed away at 100, is remembered for his dedication to peace, human rights, and service. He brokered the Camp David Accords, received the Nobel Peace Prize, and left a lasting legacy of compassion, integrity, and humanitarian work worldwide.

Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Dec 30, 2024, 9:44 AM IST

Former US President Jimmy Carter, who had been in hospice care since February 2023, passed away peacefully at the age of 100 in his Georgia home, surrounded by his family, as confirmed by the Carter Center. Carter, the 39th president of the United States, is remembered for his dedication to peace, human rights, and public service.  

Born in Plains, Georgia, Carter’s journey to the presidency began with his humility and commitment to public service. An engineer by profession, Carter served as Georgia's governor before running for president in 1976. His campaign stood out for its transparency and honesty, appealing to a nation grappling with the aftermath of the Watergate scandal and the Vietnam War.  

Carter's famous promise, “If I ever lie to you, if I ever make a misleading statement, don’t vote for me,” resonated deeply with voters. Running as a political outsider, he narrowly defeated incumbent President Gerald Ford, focusing on rebuilding trust in government.  

During his presidency from 1977 to 1981, Carter achieved significant milestones, including brokering the Camp David Accords, a historic peace agreement between Israel and Egypt. However, his term was also marked by challenges such as the Iran hostage crisis and economic struggles.  

In 1980, Carter faced a tough re-election campaign and was defeated by Ronald Reagan in a landslide victory. Despite this, Carter transitioned into private life with dignity and went on to become an influential figure in humanitarian work.  

Nobel Peace prize

In 2002, Carter received the Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of his dedication to promoting democracy, human rights, and resolving conflicts globally. Through the Carter Center, an organization he established, he worked relentlessly to improve global health and foster peace.

Carter's humanitarian work extended to India, where he developed a special bond with a village in Haryana. During a visit in 1978, the village, then known as Daulatpur Nasirabad, was renamed Carterpuri in his honour. His relationship with the village was cemented further by his mother’s earlier visit as part of the Peace Corps.  

The village celebrates January 3 as a local holiday, commemorating Carter’s visit, and honours him again when he received the Nobel Prize.  

In recent years, Jimmy Carter dealt with health problems, including melanoma that spread to his liver and brain. In February 2023, he decided to receive hospice care and spent his last days at home with his family. Rosalynn Carter, his wife, passed away on November 19, 2023, at the age of 96.

Carter is remembered for shaping lasting policies in the Middle East, China, and Russia. His work after the presidency earned him respect as a champion of peace and justice. “My father was a hero to me and to everyone who values peace, human rights, and love,” said his son, Chip Carter.

