Who is Sanna Marin, Finland's outgoing Prime Minister who announced her divorce?

Sanna Marin, Finland’s outgoing Prime Minister and her husband Markus Raikkonen announced their divorce. In the separate Instagram stories, they wrote that they are grateful for the 19 years together and our beloved daughter. They also said that they will remain best friends.

Sanna Marin, Finland’s Prime Minister who recently lost a general election, announced that she and her husband have filed for divorce. Although Marin and her husband Markus Raikkonen filed for divorce simultaneously, they expressed gratitude for their 19 years of marriage in an Instagram story post.

She said that they continue to be "best friends". Raikonnen posted the announcement on his personal Instagram account as well. The couple have a five-year-old daughter and Marin stated that they plan to continue spending time together as a family.

Marin's Social Democrats finished third in the April legislative elections, with 43 seats out of 200, trailing the conservative National Coalition, which had 48 seats, and the anti-immigrant Finns Party, which had 46. The National Coalition is now in talks with the Finns Party to create a government.

Sanna Marin, aged 37, made history in 2019 by becoming the world's youngest elected head of government when she won the Finnish elections. Marin led a centre-left coalition that included five women party leaders, with four of them under the age of 35.

She was widely praised for her crisis leadership and her popularity in Finland surged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, her reputation for being polarising and controversies surrounding her private life, including a viral video showing her partying with Finnish celebrities landed her in controversy.

Leaked social media recordings of Marin partying with a bunch of Finnish celebrities made headlines throughout the world in August 2022, causing her to take a drug test to dispel any accusations of misconduct. While some supported her right to privacy, others saw the incidents as inappropriate for her position and proof of her inexperience.