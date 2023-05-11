Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Sanna Marin, Finland's outgoing Prime Minister who announced her divorce?

    Sanna Marin, Finland’s outgoing Prime Minister and her husband Markus Raikkonen announced their divorce. In the separate Instagram stories, they wrote that they are grateful for the 19 years together and our beloved daughter. They also said that they will remain best friends.
     

    Who is Sanna Marin Finland Prime minister who announced her divorce gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 11, 2023, 1:17 PM IST

    Sanna Marin, Finland’s Prime Minister who recently lost a general election, announced that she and her husband have filed for divorce. Although Marin and her husband Markus Raikkonen filed for divorce simultaneously, they expressed gratitude for their 19 years of marriage in an Instagram story post.

    She said that they continue to be "best friends". Raikonnen posted the announcement on his personal Instagram account as well. The couple have a five-year-old daughter and Marin stated that they plan to continue spending time together as a family.

    Also Read | President Biden to host PM Modi for Official State Visit to United States on June 22: White House

    Marin's Social Democrats finished third in the April legislative elections, with 43 seats out of 200, trailing the conservative National Coalition, which had 48 seats, and the anti-immigrant Finns Party, which had 46. The National Coalition is now in talks with the Finns Party to create a government.

    Sanna Marin, aged 37, made history in 2019 by becoming the world's youngest elected head of government when she won the Finnish elections. Marin led a centre-left coalition that included five women party leaders, with four of them under the age of 35.

    She was widely praised for her crisis leadership and her popularity in Finland surged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Also Read | Argentina govt wanted to cut my head off: Pope Francis makes BIG revelation

    However, her reputation for being polarising and controversies surrounding her private life, including a viral video showing her partying with Finnish celebrities landed her in controversy.

    Leaked social media recordings of Marin partying with a bunch of Finnish celebrities made headlines throughout the world in August 2022, causing her to take a drug test to dispel any accusations of misconduct. While some supported her right to privacy, others saw the incidents as inappropriate for her position and proof of her inexperience.

    Last Updated May 11, 2023, 1:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pakistan unrest: Imran Khan's close aide Shah Mehmood Qureshi arrested; PTI calls it 'abduction' snt

    Pakistan unrest: Imran Khan's close aide Shah Mehmood Qureshi arrested; PTI calls it 'abduction'

    Pakistan Security forces avert attack on Chinese nationals near Karachi shipyard; suspect killed AJR

    Pakistan: Security forces avert attack on Chinese nationals near Karachi shipyard; suspect killed

    Act of terrorism Pakistan PM, Army warn of strong action against protesters after Imran Khan's arrest AJR

    'Act of terrorism': Pakistan PM, Army warn of strong action against protesters after Imran Khan's arrest

    Imran Khan sent to 8-day remand amid violent protests across Pakistan; what we know so far AJR

    Imran Khan sent to 8-day remand amid violent protests across Pakistan; what we know so far

    PM Modi's visit to United States is historic: Indian envoy to US

    PM Modi's visit to United States in June historic: Indian envoy to US

    Recent Stories

    Current govt is illegal': Sanjay Raut after SC's verdict on Maharashtra political crisis AJR

    'Current govt is illegal': Sanjay Raut after SC's verdict on Maharashtra political crisis

    Are Tom Cruise, Shakira new alleged 'IT' couple amid their ongoing relationship rumours? vma

    Are Tom Cruise, Shakira new alleged 'IT' couple amid their ongoing relationship rumours?

    AI Camera: Fines to be levied from June 5 for traffic violation in Kerala anr

    AI Camera: Fines to be levied from June 5 for traffic violation in Kerala

    No salary hike for Microsoft employees this year announces CEO Satya Nadella in an email gcw

    No salary hike for Microsoft employees this year, announces CEO Satya Nadella

    Netizens ask Sushmita Sen about Lalit Modi as she is back with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl ADC

    Netizens ask Sushmita Sen about Lalit Modi as she is back with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon