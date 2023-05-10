Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    President Biden to host PM Modi for Official State Visit to United States on June 22: White House

    According to the White House, PM Narendra Modi's visit to the United States will strengthen two countries' shared commitment to free, open, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific region.

    President Biden to host PM Modi for Official State Visit to United States on June 22: White House snt
    Author
    PTI News
    First Published May 10, 2023, 7:02 PM IST

    President Joe Biden will host Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an Official State Visit to the United States, which will include a state dinner, on June 22, the White House announced on Wednesday.

    "The upcoming visit will affirm the deep and close partnership between the United States and India and the warm bonds of family and friendship that link Americans and Indians together," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement while announcing the visit.

    President Biden to host PM Modi for Official State Visit to United States on June 22: White House snt

    She said that Prime Minister Modi's visit will strengthen two countries' shared commitment to a free, open, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific and their shared resolve to elevate strategic technology partnership, including in defence, clean energy, and space.

    "The leaders will discuss ways to further expand our educational exchanges and people-to-people ties, as well as our work together to confront common challenges from climate change, to workforce development and health security," she added.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated May 10, 2023, 7:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka Exit Poll Results 2023: BJP, Congress set for photo-finish on May 13 AJR

    Karnataka Exit Poll Results 2023: BJP, Congress set for photo-finish on May 13

    Karnataka Election 2023 Asianet News-Jan Ki Baat Exit Poll Verdict BJP Congress JDS May 13

    Asianet Suvarna News-Jan Ki Baat Karnataka Election 2023 Exit Poll predicts advantage BJP

    PM Modi in Rajasthan, hits out at Karnataka Congress over Sudan evacuations; check details AJR

    PM Modi in Rajasthan, hits out at Karnataka Congress over Sudan evacuations; check details

    Will India ban diesel vehicles soon? Here's what Centre has to say anr

    Will India ban diesel vehicles soon? Here's what Centre has to say

    Doctor Vandana death case: Kerala Education Department suspends murder accused Sandeep anr

    Doctor Vandana death case: Kerala Education Department suspends murder accused Sandeep

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2023: Yuzvendra Chahal wife Dhanashree Verma are pure love, see pictures-ayh

    IPL 2023: Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma are pure love

    Karnataka Exit Poll Results 2023: BJP, Congress set for photo-finish on May 13 AJR

    Karnataka Exit Poll Results 2023: BJP, Congress set for photo-finish on May 13

    Karnataka Election 2023 Asianet News-Jan Ki Baat Exit Poll Verdict BJP Congress JDS May 13

    Asianet Suvarna News-Jan Ki Baat Karnataka Election 2023 Exit Poll predicts advantage BJP

    The Dangers of FAD Diets: How to implement sustainable and healthy habits in our lifestyle? RBA

    The Dangers of FAD Diets: How to implement sustainable and healthy habits in our lifestyle?

    Katrina Kaif lookalike, Veer star Zareen Khan gets fat-shamed; netizen says, 'Lockdown bada enjoy kia h lagta hai' RBA

    Katrina lookalike, Veer star Zareen Khan gets fat-shamed; netizen says, 'Lockdown bada enjoy kia h lagta hai'

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon