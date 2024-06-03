Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Who is Claudia Sheinbaum, the climate scientist to become Mexico's first woman President?

    Claudia Sheinbaum is set to become Mexico’s first woman president. According to the country’s election commission, she has secured at least 58.3 per cent of the vote. Here’s all about the environmentalist-turned-politician.

    Who is Claudia Sheinbaum, the climate scientist to become Mexico's first woman President? gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 3, 2024, 2:38 PM IST

    The first female president of Mexico is Claudia Sheinbaum, who won at least 58.3% of the vote and represents the leftist Morena party. The results were released by the National Electoral Institute (INE) in Mexico.

    Sheinbaum, a former mayor of Mexico City, defeated opposition coalition candidate Xóchitl Gálvez handily, with Gálvez garnering at least 26.6% of the vote. Third place went to Jorge Álvarez Máynez, the centrist Movimiento Ciudadano candidate, who received at least 9.9% of the vote.

    Here's everything you need to know about Claudia Sheinbaum

    The 61-year-old is set to make history but not for the first time. An environmental engineer, she was also the first woman and Jewish individual to serve as mayor of Mexico City, holding the position from 2018 to 2023. She is the daughter of two scientists who were involved in the Mexico City student demonstrations of 1968, and her family history includes Jewish immigration from Eastern Europe.

    Her parents were the renowned biologists Annie Pardo Cemo and Carlos Sheinbaum. She was born in Mexico City on June 24, 1962, and attended the Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (UNAM) to further her study.

    At UNAM, Sheinbaum earned a Bachelor’s degree in physics, delving into the intricacies of the natural world and laying the foundation for her future endeavours.  She persisted in her academic pursuits and earned a PhD in environmental engineering as well as a master's degree in energy engineering. Her dissertation work at Berkeley Lab at the University of California concentrated on examining Mexican energy consumption patterns, providing important insights into the nation's energy environment.

    Sheinbaum announced her candidacy for Mexico’s presidential election in 2024, stepping down as Mexico City’s mayor to run for president under MORENA.

    Last Updated Jun 3, 2024, 2:38 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pakistan ex-FBR chairman shabbar zaidi voices regret over family's partition choice; says prefers Delhi over Peshawar (WATCH) snt

    Pak's ex-FBR chairman voices regret over family's partition choice; says prefers Delhi over Peshawar (WATCH)

    UAE bans unlicensed digital platforms teaching Quran; imposes Dh50,000 fine, minimum 2-month jail penalties snt

    UAE bans unlicensed digital platforms teaching Quran; imposes Dh50,000 fine, minimum 2-month jail penalties

    Caught on camera: 27 people shot at birthday party in Ohio, mass shooting stuns world (WATCH) gcw

    Caught on camera: 27 people shot at birthday party in Ohio, mass shooting stuns world (WATCH)

    T20 World Cup 2024: Video of robust security, incuding cops on horses, for Virat Kohli in USA surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    T20 World Cup 2024: Video of robust security, incuding cops on horses, for Virat Kohli in USA surfaces (WATCH)

    T20 World Cup 2024: Virat Kohli gorges on food in dugout amidst 'Kohli, Kohli' chants; videos go viral (WATCH) vkp

    T20 World Cup 2024: Virat Kohli gorges on food in dugout amidst 'Kohli, Kohli' chants; videos go viral (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Pakistan ex-FBR chairman shabbar zaidi voices regret over family's partition choice; says prefers Delhi over Peshawar (WATCH) snt

    Pak's ex-FBR chairman voices regret over family's partition choice; says prefers Delhi over Peshawar (WATCH)

    PHOTOS Manju Warrier shares fun-filled video and pics on her latest Instagram post RBA

    PHOTOS: Manju Warrier shares fun-filled video and pics on her latest Instagram post

    Nifty 50, Sensex hits highest, 4 factors behind the market surge RKK

    Nifty 50, Sensex hits highest, 4 factors behind the market surge

    LS Polls 2024: ECI assures robust counting process on June 4; how votes are counted & how to check results? snt

    LS Polls 2024: ECI assures robust counting process on June 4; how votes are counted & how to check results?

    Cricket Keshav Maharaj's 'Jai Shri Ram' moments: 8 times SA spinner showcased devotion for Lord Ram, Hanuman on Insta osf

    Keshav Maharaj's 'Jai Shri Ram' moments: 8 times SA spinner showcased devotion for Lord Ram, Hanuman on Insta

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon