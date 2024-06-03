Who is Claudia Sheinbaum, the climate scientist to become Mexico's first woman President?

Claudia Sheinbaum is set to become Mexico’s first woman president. According to the country’s election commission, she has secured at least 58.3 per cent of the vote. Here’s all about the environmentalist-turned-politician.

Sheinbaum, a former mayor of Mexico City, defeated opposition coalition candidate Xóchitl Gálvez handily, with Gálvez garnering at least 26.6% of the vote. Third place went to Jorge Álvarez Máynez, the centrist Movimiento Ciudadano candidate, who received at least 9.9% of the vote.

Here's everything you need to know about Claudia Sheinbaum

The 61-year-old is set to make history but not for the first time. An environmental engineer, she was also the first woman and Jewish individual to serve as mayor of Mexico City, holding the position from 2018 to 2023. She is the daughter of two scientists who were involved in the Mexico City student demonstrations of 1968, and her family history includes Jewish immigration from Eastern Europe.

Her parents were the renowned biologists Annie Pardo Cemo and Carlos Sheinbaum. She was born in Mexico City on June 24, 1962, and attended the Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (UNAM) to further her study.

At UNAM, Sheinbaum earned a Bachelor’s degree in physics, delving into the intricacies of the natural world and laying the foundation for her future endeavours. She persisted in her academic pursuits and earned a PhD in environmental engineering as well as a master's degree in energy engineering. Her dissertation work at Berkeley Lab at the University of California concentrated on examining Mexican energy consumption patterns, providing important insights into the nation's energy environment.

Sheinbaum announced her candidacy for Mexico’s presidential election in 2024, stepping down as Mexico City’s mayor to run for president under MORENA.

