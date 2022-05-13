Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Kim Jong Un lookalike crashes Australia PM's event, says 'don't tell Supreme Leader what to do'

    When a member of the prime minister's media staff instructed him to go, he said, "You don't tell a Supreme Leader what to do." The actor did not respond to inquiries about his affiliation with a political organisation or movement. 

    Watch Kim Jong Un lookalike crashes Australia PM Scott Morrison s event gcw
    Australia, First Published May 13, 2022, 2:19 PM IST

    A person dressed as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un invaded Prime Minister Scott Morrison's election campaign event, evading security to access a manufacturing plant after the Australian leader had left.

    PM Morrison was in Chisholm, which is held by local member Gladys Liu by a margin of less than 1%. Australia will have an election on May 21, with Morrison's center-right Liberal National Coalition lagging the opposition Labor Party in opinion polls.

    Shortly after PM Morrison left, the lookalike appeared at the entrance and entered into the facility after briefly conversing with media. He claimed to be Howard X, a Kim Jong Un impersonator who has made news in the past, especially during the 2018 US-North Korea meeting in Singapore.

    Also Read | Australian PM Scott Morrison cooks khichdi to commemorate trade deal with India

    During his visit to the factory, he said bluntly that voting for the governing Liberal National Coalition was a vote for the Chinese Communist Party.

     

    Soon after, the impersonator fled the Melbourne venue. Liu told The Associated Press that she was focused on producing results for the Melbourne neighbourhoods she serves. "I will not be sidetracked by my opponents' shady efforts," she declared. Liu was born in Hong Kong and has been a resident of Australia for over 30 years.

    Also Read | Kim Jong Un announces strict lockdown after country confirms first COVID case

    Howard X is well-known for his Kim Jong Un imitation. When he landed in Singapore days before a meeting between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump in 2018, he was held and questioned. Lee Howard Ho Wun is his given name. The election in Australia will take place on May 21, and early voting began this week. According to surveys, the center-left opposition Labour Party is behind Morrison's conservative government.

    Last Updated May 13, 2022, 2:23 PM IST
