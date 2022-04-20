Watch: How a mobile phone saved Ukraine soldier's life

The Ukrainian soldier was fired at by Russian soldiers, but he survived thanks to his phone, which took all of the damage from the 7.62 millimetre bullet that was aimed at the soldier. The gunshot was still lodged in the phone.

A popular video on the internet shows a Ukrainian soldier narrowly avoiding death by a whisker. It only took a cell phone to deflect a bullet and save the soldier's life in the war-torn country.

The viral video is one of many examples of bravery and bravery from both sides of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

In the popular video, the Ukrainian soldier exhibits his shattered phone with a trapped bullet and says, "...smartphone saved my life." This clip comes at a time when the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, now in its second month, shows no signs of abating. In the viral video, the soldier is seen conversing with a fellow fighter while proudly displaying his cell phone.

The soldier presumably recorded the video as gunfire could be heard and while he animatedly chatted to his fellow warrior. Russia initiated a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 after the separatist republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested assistance in defending themselves against growing attacks by Ukrainian soldiers.

Russia maintains that their "special operation" is exclusively targeting Ukrainian military facilities and not the civilian population. The West, on the other hand, has disregarded Russian accusations while putting harsh penalties on Moscow.

