Volodymyr Zelenskyy involved in car accident near Kyiv, 'no serious injuries' to Ukraine Prez

A motorist collided with a vehicle carrying Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy as his motorcade passed through Kyiv, though the president was not seriously injured in the accident, his spokesman said early Thursday morning.

"In Kiev, a passenger automobile struck the president of Ukraine's car and escort cars. The driver of the passenger car received emergency care from the President's medical team, who then transported him to an ambulance," spokesman Sergiy Nikiforov said in a statement posted on Facebook early this morning.

"The president underwent a medical examination, and no significant injuries were found. The police will look into every aspect of the accident's circumstances," Nikiforov continued.

Zelenskyy, who is at the core of Ukraine's defence against Russia, broadcast a video soon after the incident in keeping with his custom of addressing the nation. In his nightly address, Zelensky gave an update on the situation in Kharkiv and said he had just returned from the area adding that “almost the entire region is de-occupied" after a lightning counteroffensive to dislodge Russian troops.

"Our forces moved in a never-before-seen manner, and the Ukrainians once again accomplished what many deemed to be impossible," added Zelenskyy.

His trip to Kharkiv comes at a pivotal time in Ukraine's six-month invasion by Russia. Vladimir Putin's plan to invade and seize the whole Donbas area of Ukraine has been thwarted by Ukraine's counteroffensive, which has driven Moscow's soldiers from sections of the east.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy had on Wednesday promised “victory" on a visit to the strategic city of Izyum that was recently recaptured from Russia by Kyiv’s army in a lightning counter-offensive.

"In the liberated Izyum, our blue-yellow flag is already fluttering. And this will be true in each and every Ukrainian village and city. We are only moving ahead and in the direction of triumph," Zelenskyy added in a message on social media.

In recent days, Ukraine has asserted broad victories in the northeastern Kharkiv area, which borders Russia, and claims to have reclaimed ground along a southern front close to the Kherson region on the Black Sea.