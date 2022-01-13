US sexual abuse case: Buckingham Palace strips Prince Andrew of all military titles

The move comes a day after a judge gave the go-ahead for trial to commence in a sexual abuse civil lawsuit.

United Kingdom's Prince Andrew has been stripped of all his military titles as he faces a civil sex abuse trial in the United States. The move comes a day after a judge gave the go-ahead for trial to commence in sexual abuse civil lawsuit.

The BBC quoted royal family sources as saying that Prince Andrew would also stop using 'His Royal Highness' in an official capacity and his roles will be distributed among royal family members.

The lawsuit has been filed by a woman who has alleged that Prince Andrew sexually assaulted her when she was 17. The British royal family member has repeatedly denied the charges. The victim has alleged in a civil case filed in New York that Prince Andrew assaulted her after she was trafficked by child rapist Jeffrey Epstein. A decade ago, Prince Andrew had made headlines after a series of damaging revelations about him had surfaced, which included his links with Epstein.

