  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    US sexual abuse case: Buckingham Palace strips Prince Andrew of all military titles

     The move comes a day after a judge gave the go-ahead for trial to commence in a sexual abuse civil lawsuit.

    US sexual abuse case: Buckingham Palace strips Prince Andrew of all military titles
    Author
    Team Newsable
    London, First Published Jan 13, 2022, 11:04 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    United Kingdom's Prince Andrew has been stripped of all his military titles as he faces a civil sex abuse trial in the United States. The move comes a day after a judge gave the go-ahead for trial to commence in sexual abuse civil lawsuit.

    The BBC quoted royal family sources as saying that Prince Andrew would also stop using 'His Royal Highness' in an official capacity and his roles will be distributed among royal family members.

    The lawsuit has been filed by a woman who has alleged that Prince Andrew sexually assaulted her when she was 17. The British royal family member has repeatedly denied the charges. The victim has alleged in a civil case filed in New York that Prince Andrew assaulted her after she was trafficked by child rapist Jeffrey Epstein. A decade ago, Prince Andrew had made headlines after a series of damaging revelations about him had surfaced, which included his links with Epstein.

     

    More updates to follow

    Last Updated Jan 13, 2022, 11:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    AstraZeneca booster shot generates higher antibody response against Omicron suggests preliminary report gcw

    AstraZeneca booster shot generates higher antibody response against Omicron, suggests preliminary report

    Explained Russia Ukraine tiff over Donbas; EU, NATO, US sanction threat to Nord Stream 2

    Explained: Why Russia may not annex Ukraine's Donbas region

    22 year old woman crushed to death by own car after it rolled back on driveway gcw

    22-year-old woman crushed to death by own car after it rolled back on driveway

    Omicron is dangerous especially for unvaccinated says WHO chief gcw

    Omicron is ‘dangerous’, especially for unvaccinated, says WHO chief Tedros Ghebreyesus

    UK PM Boris Johnson apologises in Parliament for attending lockdown party gcw

    UK PM Boris Johnson apologises in Parliament for attending lockdown party

    Recent Stories

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Indians cry foul play following controversial DRS call-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Indians cry foul play following controversial DRS call

    Delhi Chennai log highest single-day rise; Mumbai sees a dip in COVID cases-dnm

    Delhi, Chennai log highest single-day rise; Mumbai sees a dip in COVID cases

    Fact check Army's combat pattern uniform is not the same as LTTE's

    Fact-check: Army's new combat pattern uniform is not the same as LTTE's

    Jacqueline Fernandez loses film with Nagarjuna due to the Sukesh Chandrasekhar case? drb

    Jacqueline Fernandez loses film with Nagarjuna due to the Sukesh Chandrasekhar case?

    UP Election 2022: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut meets Rakesh Tikait in bid to foray into state-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut meets Rakesh Tikait in bid to foray into state

    Recent Videos

    Guwahati Bikaner Express derails Dramatic footage shows extent of damage watch

    Guwahati-Bikaner Express derails in West Bengal: Dramatic footage shows extent of damage

    Video Icon
    PM Modi reviews COVID situation across country, takes stock of pandemic in all states/UTs with CMs-dnm

    PM Modi reviews COVID situation across country, takes stock of pandemic in all states/UTs with CMs

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs OFC Match Highlights (Game 58): Kerala Blasters romp home to a 2-0 victory over Odisha FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 58): Kerala Blasters romp home to a 2-0 victory over Odisha FC

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 57): Ishan Pandita takes Jamshedpur FC to summit with 1-0 win over SC East Bengal-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 57): Pandita takes Jamshedpur FC to summit with 1-0 win over East Bengal

    Video Icon
    After half a century Turkmenistan wants to close Gates of Hell blazing crater heres why

    After half a century, Turkmenistan wants to close 'Gates of Hell' blazing crater; here's why

    Video Icon