US Elections 2024 Results: Donald Trump or Kamala Harris - who will be next President? Full list of states won

In a tense and historic US Election 2024 Day, early returns gave former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris wins in their party strongholds, with Trump carrying reliably Republican states like Texas and South Carolina, and Harris taking Democratic bases such as New York and Massachusetts.

First Published Nov 6, 2024, 8:42 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 6, 2024, 11:34 AM IST

Both candidates have presented starkly different visions. Trump focused on a hardline stance on immigration and promised a complete overhaul of the federal workforce. He also vowed to implement sweeping tariffs and conduct a large-scale deportation operation. Harris, by contrast, pledged to address economic concerns without drastically deviating from President Joe Biden’s policies, appealing to voters concerned with protecting democratic values and stabilizing the economy.

With millions of early ballots already cast, Tuesday’s turnout saw largely smooth operations, though there were isolated incidents, including bomb threats in polling locations in Georgia’s Fulton County, leading to brief evacuations and extended voting hours. Threats also delayed voting in parts of Pennsylvania. Authorities determined these threats to be non-credible, and voting resumed without major incidents.

Polling showed that the main issues for Harris’ supporters were the defense of democratic norms, as many voters expressed concern over Trump’s authoritarian tendencies — a theme Harris has emphasized, often calling Trump a “fascist.” In contrast, Trump’s base is focused on inflation and immigration, which the former president has highlighted since the start of his campaign.

Voting security and election integrity were high priorities this year amid an environment of heightened political tension. Federal, state, and local officials had prepared to counter foreign disinformation campaigns, mainly from Russia and Iran, while remaining vigilant against potential cyberattacks and incidents of domestic unrest.

Both parties have lawyers on standby for anticipated legal battles in close states, as the likelihood of a prolonged count appears high. Law enforcement nationwide has also been on high alert to counter any violence surrounding the election, with memories of the January 6 Capitol attack still fresh.

If Harris wins, she will make history as the first woman, Black person, and person of South Asian descent elected president, as well as the first vice president in 36 years to ascend to the presidency. For Trump, a win would mark an unprecedented comeback, making him the first person in 132 years to reclaim the presidency after a previous loss.

Full list of states reportedly won by Donald Trump and Kamala Harris so far:

S No. US State Winner: Donald Trump or Kamala Harris Total electors
1 Alabama Donald Trump 9 votes
2 Kentucky Donald Trump 8 votes
3 North Dakota Donald Trump 3 votes
4 Alaska   3 votes
5 Louisiana Donald Trump 8 votes
6 Ohio Donald Trump 17 votes
7 Arizona   11 votes
8 Maine Kamala Harris 4 votes
9 Oklahoma Donald Trump 7 votes
10 Arkansas Donald Trump 6 votes
11 Maryland Kamala Harris 10 votes
12 Oregon Kamala Harris 8 votes
13 California Kamala Harris 54 votes
14 Massachusetts Kamala Harris 11 votes
15 Pennsylvania   19 votes
16 Colorado Kamala Harris 10 votes
17 Michigan   15 votes
18 Rhode Island Kamala Harris 4 votes
19 Connecticut Kamala Harris 7 votes
20 Minnesota   10 votes
21 South Carolina Donald Trump 9 votes
22 Delaware Kamala Harris 3 votes
23 Mississippi Donald Trump 6 votes
24 South Dakota Donald Trump 3 votes
25

District of Columbia

 Kamala Harris 3 votes
26 Missouri Donald Trump 10 votes
27 Tennessee Donald Trump 11 votes
28 Florida Donald Trump 30 votes
29 Montana Donald Trump 4 votes
30 Texas Donald Trump 40 votes
31 Georgia Donald Trump 16 votes
32 Nebraska Donald Trump 5 votes
33 Utah Donald Trump 6 votes
34 Hawaii Kamala Harris 4 votes
35 Nevada   6 votes
36 Vermont Kamala Harris 3 votes
37 Idaho Donald Trump 4 votes
38 New Hampshire   4 votes
39 Virginia Kamala Harris 13 votes
40 Illinois Kamala Harris 19 votes
41 New Jersey Kamala Harris 14 votes
42 Washington Kamala Harris 12 votes
43 Indiana Donald Trump 11 votes
44 New Mexico Kamala Harris 5 votes
45 West Virginia Donald Trump 4 votes
46 Iowa Donald Trump 6 votes
47 New York Kamala Harris 28 votes
48 Wisconsin   10 votes
49 Kansas Donald Trump 6 votes
50 North Carolina Donald Trump 16 votes
51 Wyoming Donald Trump 3 votes

(Please note: The above table is being updated as and when the final results are declared) 

