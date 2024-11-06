US Elections 2024 Results: Donald Trump or Kamala Harris - who will be next President? Full list of states won

In a tense and historic US Election 2024 Day, early returns gave former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris wins in their party strongholds, with Trump carrying reliably Republican states like Texas and South Carolina, and Harris taking Democratic bases such as New York and Massachusetts.

In a tense and historic US Election 2024 Day, early returns gave former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris wins in their party strongholds, with Trump carrying reliably Republican states like Texas and South Carolina, and Harris taking Democratic bases such as New York and Massachusetts.

Both candidates have presented starkly different visions. Trump focused on a hardline stance on immigration and promised a complete overhaul of the federal workforce. He also vowed to implement sweeping tariffs and conduct a large-scale deportation operation. Harris, by contrast, pledged to address economic concerns without drastically deviating from President Joe Biden’s policies, appealing to voters concerned with protecting democratic values and stabilizing the economy.

With millions of early ballots already cast, Tuesday’s turnout saw largely smooth operations, though there were isolated incidents, including bomb threats in polling locations in Georgia’s Fulton County, leading to brief evacuations and extended voting hours. Threats also delayed voting in parts of Pennsylvania. Authorities determined these threats to be non-credible, and voting resumed without major incidents.

Polling showed that the main issues for Harris’ supporters were the defense of democratic norms, as many voters expressed concern over Trump’s authoritarian tendencies — a theme Harris has emphasized, often calling Trump a “fascist.” In contrast, Trump’s base is focused on inflation and immigration, which the former president has highlighted since the start of his campaign.

Voting security and election integrity were high priorities this year amid an environment of heightened political tension. Federal, state, and local officials had prepared to counter foreign disinformation campaigns, mainly from Russia and Iran, while remaining vigilant against potential cyberattacks and incidents of domestic unrest.

Both parties have lawyers on standby for anticipated legal battles in close states, as the likelihood of a prolonged count appears high. Law enforcement nationwide has also been on high alert to counter any violence surrounding the election, with memories of the January 6 Capitol attack still fresh.

If Harris wins, she will make history as the first woman, Black person, and person of South Asian descent elected president, as well as the first vice president in 36 years to ascend to the presidency. For Trump, a win would mark an unprecedented comeback, making him the first person in 132 years to reclaim the presidency after a previous loss.

Full list of states reportedly won by Donald Trump and Kamala Harris so far:

S No. US State Winner: Donald Trump or Kamala Harris Total electors 1 Alabama Donald Trump 9 votes 2 Kentucky Donald Trump 8 votes 3 North Dakota Donald Trump 3 votes 4 Alaska 3 votes 5 Louisiana Donald Trump 8 votes 6 Ohio Donald Trump 17 votes 7 Arizona 11 votes 8 Maine Kamala Harris 4 votes 9 Oklahoma Donald Trump 7 votes 10 Arkansas Donald Trump 6 votes 11 Maryland Kamala Harris 10 votes 12 Oregon Kamala Harris 8 votes 13 California Kamala Harris 54 votes 14 Massachusetts Kamala Harris 11 votes 15 Pennsylvania 19 votes 16 Colorado Kamala Harris 10 votes 17 Michigan 15 votes 18 Rhode Island Kamala Harris 4 votes 19 Connecticut Kamala Harris 7 votes 20 Minnesota 10 votes 21 South Carolina Donald Trump 9 votes 22 Delaware Kamala Harris 3 votes 23 Mississippi Donald Trump 6 votes 24 South Dakota Donald Trump 3 votes 25 District of Columbia Kamala Harris 3 votes 26 Missouri Donald Trump 10 votes 27 Tennessee Donald Trump 11 votes 28 Florida Donald Trump 30 votes 29 Montana Donald Trump 4 votes 30 Texas Donald Trump 40 votes 31 Georgia Donald Trump 16 votes 32 Nebraska Donald Trump 5 votes 33 Utah Donald Trump 6 votes 34 Hawaii Kamala Harris 4 votes 35 Nevada 6 votes 36 Vermont Kamala Harris 3 votes 37 Idaho Donald Trump 4 votes 38 New Hampshire 4 votes 39 Virginia Kamala Harris 13 votes 40 Illinois Kamala Harris 19 votes 41 New Jersey Kamala Harris 14 votes 42 Washington Kamala Harris 12 votes 43 Indiana Donald Trump 11 votes 44 New Mexico Kamala Harris 5 votes 45 West Virginia Donald Trump 4 votes 46 Iowa Donald Trump 6 votes 47 New York Kamala Harris 28 votes 48 Wisconsin 10 votes 49 Kansas Donald Trump 6 votes 50 North Carolina Donald Trump 16 votes 51 Wyoming Donald Trump 3 votes

(Please note: The above table is being updated as and when the final results are declared)

