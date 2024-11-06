US Elections 2024 Results: Donald Trump or Kamala Harris - who will be next President? Full list of states won
In a tense and historic US Election 2024 Day, early returns gave former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris wins in their party strongholds, with Trump carrying reliably Republican states like Texas and South Carolina, and Harris taking Democratic bases such as New York and Massachusetts.
In a tense and historic US Election 2024 Day, early returns gave former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris wins in their party strongholds, with Trump carrying reliably Republican states like Texas and South Carolina, and Harris taking Democratic bases such as New York and Massachusetts.
Both candidates have presented starkly different visions. Trump focused on a hardline stance on immigration and promised a complete overhaul of the federal workforce. He also vowed to implement sweeping tariffs and conduct a large-scale deportation operation. Harris, by contrast, pledged to address economic concerns without drastically deviating from President Joe Biden’s policies, appealing to voters concerned with protecting democratic values and stabilizing the economy.
With millions of early ballots already cast, Tuesday’s turnout saw largely smooth operations, though there were isolated incidents, including bomb threats in polling locations in Georgia’s Fulton County, leading to brief evacuations and extended voting hours. Threats also delayed voting in parts of Pennsylvania. Authorities determined these threats to be non-credible, and voting resumed without major incidents.
Polling showed that the main issues for Harris’ supporters were the defense of democratic norms, as many voters expressed concern over Trump’s authoritarian tendencies — a theme Harris has emphasized, often calling Trump a “fascist.” In contrast, Trump’s base is focused on inflation and immigration, which the former president has highlighted since the start of his campaign.
Voting security and election integrity were high priorities this year amid an environment of heightened political tension. Federal, state, and local officials had prepared to counter foreign disinformation campaigns, mainly from Russia and Iran, while remaining vigilant against potential cyberattacks and incidents of domestic unrest.
Both parties have lawyers on standby for anticipated legal battles in close states, as the likelihood of a prolonged count appears high. Law enforcement nationwide has also been on high alert to counter any violence surrounding the election, with memories of the January 6 Capitol attack still fresh.
If Harris wins, she will make history as the first woman, Black person, and person of South Asian descent elected president, as well as the first vice president in 36 years to ascend to the presidency. For Trump, a win would mark an unprecedented comeback, making him the first person in 132 years to reclaim the presidency after a previous loss.
Full list of states reportedly won by Donald Trump and Kamala Harris so far:
|S No.
|US State
|Winner: Donald Trump or Kamala Harris
|Total electors
|1
|Alabama
|Donald Trump
|9 votes
|2
|Kentucky
|Donald Trump
|8 votes
|3
|North Dakota
|Donald Trump
|3 votes
|4
|Alaska
|3 votes
|5
|Louisiana
|Donald Trump
|8 votes
|6
|Ohio
|Donald Trump
|17 votes
|7
|Arizona
|11 votes
|8
|Maine
|Kamala Harris
|4 votes
|9
|Oklahoma
|Donald Trump
|7 votes
|10
|Arkansas
|Donald Trump
|6 votes
|11
|Maryland
|Kamala Harris
|10 votes
|12
|Oregon
|Kamala Harris
|8 votes
|13
|California
|Kamala Harris
|54 votes
|14
|Massachusetts
|Kamala Harris
|11 votes
|15
|Pennsylvania
|19 votes
|16
|Colorado
|Kamala Harris
|10 votes
|17
|Michigan
|15 votes
|18
|Rhode Island
|Kamala Harris
|4 votes
|19
|Connecticut
|Kamala Harris
|7 votes
|20
|Minnesota
|10 votes
|21
|South Carolina
|Donald Trump
|9 votes
|22
|Delaware
|Kamala Harris
|3 votes
|23
|Mississippi
|Donald Trump
|6 votes
|24
|South Dakota
|Donald Trump
|3 votes
|25
|
District of Columbia
|Kamala Harris
|3 votes
|26
|Missouri
|Donald Trump
|10 votes
|27
|Tennessee
|Donald Trump
|11 votes
|28
|Florida
|Donald Trump
|30 votes
|29
|Montana
|Donald Trump
|4 votes
|30
|Texas
|Donald Trump
|40 votes
|31
|Georgia
|Donald Trump
|16 votes
|32
|Nebraska
|Donald Trump
|5 votes
|33
|Utah
|Donald Trump
|6 votes
|34
|Hawaii
|Kamala Harris
|4 votes
|35
|Nevada
|6 votes
|36
|Vermont
|Kamala Harris
|3 votes
|37
|Idaho
|Donald Trump
|4 votes
|38
|New Hampshire
|4 votes
|39
|Virginia
|Kamala Harris
|13 votes
|40
|Illinois
|Kamala Harris
|19 votes
|41
|New Jersey
|Kamala Harris
|14 votes
|42
|Washington
|Kamala Harris
|12 votes
|43
|Indiana
|Donald Trump
|11 votes
|44
|New Mexico
|Kamala Harris
|5 votes
|45
|West Virginia
|Donald Trump
|4 votes
|46
|Iowa
|Donald Trump
|6 votes
|47
|New York
|Kamala Harris
|28 votes
|48
|Wisconsin
|10 votes
|49
|Kansas
|Donald Trump
|6 votes
|50
|North Carolina
|Donald Trump
|16 votes
|51
|Wyoming
|Donald Trump
|3 votes
(Please note: The above table is being updated as and when the final results are declared)
- Black president
- Democratic National Committee
- Democratic states
- Donald Trump
- Election results
- Georgia
- January 6 Capitol
- Kamala Harris
- Mar-a-Lago
- Pennsylvania
- Republican states
- South Asian president
- US Election 2024
- US Elections 2024
- authoritarianism
- battleground states
- bomb threats
- democracy
- early voting
- economy
- election integrity
- election security
- electors
- fascist
- first woman president
- foreign disinformation
- historical election
- immigration
- inflation
- legal battles
- oldest president
- presidential comeback
- state-by-state results
- swing states