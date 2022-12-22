Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    United States faces once-in-a-generation 'Bomb Cyclone'

    Cities like New York, Cleveland, Minneapolis, Kansas, Milwaukee, Chicago, Detroit, Boston and St Louis are expected to face the brunt of the 'Bomb Cyclone'.

    United States faces once-in-a-generation 'Bomb Cyclone'
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Dec 22, 2022, 1:39 PM IST

    The United States is all set to experience a once-in-a-generation winter weather event with extremely cold arctic air expected to impact much of the country from December 22–26, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecasters.

    The 'Bomb Cyclone', as the weather phenomenon is being called, could make as many as 150 million Americans face sub-zero temperatures as far south as the Gulf Coast. Simply put, a 'Bomb Cyclone' is a mid-latitude storm whose central air pressure falls at a rate of one millibar per hour for at least 24 hours.

    Cities like New York, Cleveland, Minneapolis, Kansas, Milwaukee, Chicago, Detroit, Boston and St Louis are expected to face the brunt of the 'Bomb Cyclone'.

    According to the National Weather Service, the powerful winter storm will bring widespread wind gusts of over 60 kmph over parts of the central and eastern United States over the next few days. Power outages are also expected as the forecasters suggested that the windspeed could even exceed 95 kmph in some areas.

    Then there is the snow. Blizzard conditions are expected primarily in the Midwest, Great Lakes and interior Northeast. The blizzard condition is expected to result in near-zero visibility and make travel impossible.

    The National Weather Service has also predicted heavy rain that could cause flooding in urban areas or along rivers, streams and some coastal areas. Such will be the impact of the weather event that temperatures could dip below freezing point in the Southern Plains and Southeast for two-three days. Temperatures like these are over 30 degrees below normal for this time of the year.

    The weather department has warned that a cold of this magnitude could cause frostbite on exposed skin within minutes. If the exposure is prolonged, it may also cause hypothermia and death.

    The holiday season in the United States is well and truly in the doldrums, with 791 flights cancelled on Thursday while another 600 are likely to be grounded on Friday. According to media reports, about 80 per cent of the nation is set to experience sub-zero temperatures. Kentucky and North Carolina have already declared a state of emergency. Other states are expected to follow.

    Last Updated Dec 22, 2022, 1:39 PM IST
