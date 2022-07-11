'Unwell' Vladimir Putin expecting a daughter with ex-gymnast 'lover' Alina Kabaeva?

Russian President Vladimir Putin is believed to already have two secret sons with Olympic gold-winning gymnast, Alina Kabaeva.

Despite reportedly stating that he 'had enough children as it is', Russian President Vladimir Putin is allegedly "expecting a daughter" with his ex-gymnast 'lover' Alina Kabaeva, according to a new report. Putin, whose forces have been waging war on Ukraine since February, is said to be unwell, with reports stating the 69-year-old Kremlin leader has Cancer and Parkinson's.

The rhythmic gymnast who won an Olympic gold medal and was once referred to as 'the most flexible woman in Russia' is thought to have two secret sons with Putin.

A son was allegedly born in Switzerland in secret the same year (2015) Kabaeva was photographed while pregnant, according to reports quoting a source connected to the physician who attended the delivery.

The same specialist travelled to Russia for the birth of the gymnasts' second son in Moscow in 2019, according to an inquiry by Swiss broadsheet newspaper Sonntagszeitung.

Since 2007, Putin, who will turn 70 this year, has denied having a romance with the 39-year-old. In addition to not being present at either of the births, he has concealed his supposed secret family from voters.

The General SVR Telegram channel, a website allegedly managed by Kremlin insiders, claims that the couple is now expecting a baby girl together.

The post read, "We have already reported that Alina Kabaeva, the cohabitant of the President of Russia, is pregnant. Yesterday the sex of the unborn child became known - this is a girl."

However, the Russian tyrant was said to be unimpressed as the post went on to say the news 'did not at all please the future father and President of Russia', reports The Sun.

According to the same article, Putin allegedly said, "I have enough children as it is, and had enough daughters long ago," when he was informed of the news.

Additionally, it was stated that Kabaeva was expecting in May. A post read, "Putin found out his mistress is yet again pregnant — and by the looks of it, this wasn't planned."

Kabaeva was reportedly last seen a month ago in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, where she instructed 28 young athletes in rhythmic gymnastics. News outlet Moskovsky Komsomolets commented that she had 'lost quite a lot of weight'.

They said, "Alina loves expensive stylish outfits, which, being the head of the National Media Group, she can afford... Alina talked with the children in white trousers, a lilac long sleeve [blouse] and a matching cardigan. The tanned star covered her eyes with stylish white-framed sunglasses."

Only making two brief appearances this year, the media failed to question her about being sanctioned and the cause of it - her connections to Putin.

Earlier, when the Ukraine war broke out, there were claims Kabaeva was hiding in a Swiss bolthole or even a hi-tech Siberian 'underground city bunker'.

She hadn't been seen in public since April when she taped a children's military and patriotic TV extravaganza and joined young people at Moscow's Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to remember World War II casualties.

Despite his propensity for drawn-out interviews, press conferences, and televised speeches, 69-year-old Putin has always maintained a high level of secrecy around his family, particularly his children.

The Russian President has previously said, "I have a private life in which I do not permit interference. It must be respected."

He lamented 'those who with their snotty noses and erotic fantasies prowl into others' lives'.

Putin has never publicly acknowledged having kids, though it is common knowledge that he shares two daughters - Dr Maria Vorontsova and Katerina Tikhonova - with his ex-wife Lyudmila Putina, from whom the President separated in 2013 after 30 years of marriage.