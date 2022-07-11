Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Unwell' Vladimir Putin expecting a daughter with ex-gymnast 'lover' Alina Kabaeva?

    Russian President Vladimir Putin is believed to already have two secret sons with Olympic gold-winning gymnast, Alina Kabaeva.

    ukraine war Unwell Vladimir Putin expecting a daughter with ex-gymnast lover Alina Kabaeva snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Russia, First Published Jul 11, 2022, 1:53 PM IST

    Despite reportedly stating that he 'had enough children as it is', Russian President Vladimir Putin is allegedly "expecting a daughter" with his ex-gymnast 'lover' Alina Kabaeva, according to a new report. Putin, whose forces have been waging war on Ukraine since February, is said to be unwell, with reports stating the 69-year-old Kremlin leader has Cancer and Parkinson's.

    The rhythmic gymnast who won an Olympic gold medal and was once referred to as 'the most flexible woman in Russia' is thought to have two secret sons with Putin.

    A son was allegedly born in Switzerland in secret the same year (2015) Kabaeva was photographed while pregnant, according to reports quoting a source connected to the physician who attended the delivery. 

    The same specialist travelled to Russia for the birth of the gymnasts' second son in Moscow in 2019, according to an inquiry by Swiss broadsheet newspaper Sonntagszeitung.

    Also read: Is Vladimir Putin's gymnast 'lover' Alina Kabaeva pregnant with their third child?

    Since 2007, Putin, who will turn 70 this year, has denied having a romance with the 39-year-old. In addition to not being present at either of the births, he has concealed his supposed secret family from voters.

    The General SVR Telegram channel, a website allegedly managed by Kremlin insiders, claims that the couple is now expecting a baby girl together.

    The post read, "We have already reported that Alina Kabaeva, the cohabitant of the President of Russia, is pregnant. Yesterday the sex of the unborn child became known - this is a girl."

    ukraine war Unwell Vladimir Putin expecting a daughter with ex-gymnast lover Alina Kabaeva snt

    However, the Russian tyrant was said to be unimpressed as the post went on to say the news 'did not at all please the future father and President of Russia', reports The Sun.

    According to the same article, Putin allegedly said, "I have enough children as it is, and had enough daughters long ago," when he was informed of the news.

    Additionally, it was stated that Kabaeva was expecting in May. A post read, "Putin found out his mistress is yet again pregnant — and by the looks of it, this wasn't planned."

    Kabaeva was reportedly last seen a month ago in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, where she instructed 28 young athletes in rhythmic gymnastics. News outlet Moskovsky Komsomolets commented that she had 'lost quite a lot of weight'.

    They said, "Alina loves expensive stylish outfits, which, being the head of the National Media Group, she can afford... Alina talked with the children in white trousers, a lilac long sleeve [blouse] and a matching cardigan. The tanned star covered her eyes with stylish white-framed sunglasses."

    Only making two brief appearances this year, the media failed to question her about being sanctioned and the cause of it - her connections to Putin.

    Earlier, when the Ukraine war broke out, there were claims Kabaeva was hiding in a Swiss bolthole or even a hi-tech Siberian 'underground city bunker'.

    Also read: Is Putin's family hidden in a nuclear war proof hi-tech bunker in Siberia?

    She hadn't been seen in public since April when she taped a children's military and patriotic TV extravaganza and joined young people at Moscow's Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to remember World War II casualties.

    ukraine war Unwell Vladimir Putin expecting a daughter with ex-gymnast lover Alina Kabaeva snt

    Despite his propensity for drawn-out interviews, press conferences, and televised speeches, 69-year-old Putin has always maintained a high level of secrecy around his family, particularly his children.

    The Russian President has previously said, "I have a private life in which I do not permit interference. It must be respected."

    He lamented 'those who with their snotty noses and erotic fantasies prowl into others' lives'.

    Putin has never publicly acknowledged having kids, though it is common knowledge that he shares two daughters - Dr Maria Vorontsova and Katerina Tikhonova - with his ex-wife Lyudmila Putina, from whom the President separated in 2013 after 30 years of marriage.

    Last Updated Jul 11, 2022, 1:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    We stand with you: India assures crisis-hit Sri Lanka

    We stand with you: India assures crisis-hit Sri Lanka

    UK transport minister Grant Shapps becomes 5th MP to run to replace outgoing PM Johnson gcw

    UK transport minister Grant Shapps to run to replace outgoing PM Johnson

    Sri Lanka crisis: PM quits, President flees, protests continue; top updates

    Sri Lanka crisis top updates: Protesters find millions at President's home

    Ukraine President Zelenskyy sacks envoy to India, calls it normal rotation'

    Ukraine President Zelenskyy sacks envoy to India, calls it normal rotation'

    watch Sri Lankan PM Wickremesinghe's private residence in Colombo set on fire by protestors snt

    Sri Lankan PM Wickremesinghe's private residence in Colombo set on fire by protestors

    Recent Stories

    OnePlus 10T to launch in July expected features price Here s what we know gcw

    OnePlus 10T to launch in July? Here's what we know

    Actress assault case: Malayalam actor Dileep innocent, says ex-DGP Sreelekha RBA

    Actress assault case: Malayalam actor Dileep innocent, says ex-DGP Sreelekha

    Travel tourism five must-visit historical sites in Sikkim

    Travel destination: 5 must-visit historical sites in Sikkim

    ISSF World Cup 2022: Arjun Babuta clinches gold in 10m Air Rifle final-ayh

    ISSF World Cup 2022: Arjun Babuta clinches gold in 10m Air Rifle final

    TS CPGET 2022 correction window reopens today know how to edit your form gcw

    TS CPGET 2022 correction window reopens today; know how to edit your form

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of the Punnapra Vayalar uprising

    India@75: Story of the Punnapra Vayalar uprising

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji snt

    India@75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution snt

    India@75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution

    Video Icon
    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom snt

    India@75: Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom

    Video Icon