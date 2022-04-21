Ukraine war: Russia control 80% of Luhansk region in Donbas

One of Russia's stated objectives is to expand the territory under the control of Moscow-backed separatists in the Donbas region.

The Luhansk Governor stated that Russian forces now control 80 per cent of the region, which is one of the two regions that comprise the Donbas in Ukraine's east.

One of Russia's stated objectives is to expand the territory under the control of Moscow-backed separatists in the Donbas.

The Kyiv government-controlled 60 per cent of the Luhansk region earlier, before Russian invasion on February 24.

Gov. Serhiy Haidai stated that Russians, who shifted their offence to east and the south region of Ukraine has intensified its attacks in the Luhansk region.

Following the seizure of Kreminna, Haidai stated that the Russians were now threatening the cities of Rubizhne and Popasna, and he has urged all residents to flee immediately.

The Donetsk region is also a part of the Donbas and has witnessed extreme heavy fights, particularly around the port city of Mariupol.

Also Read: Mariupol deadline expires as West promises more arms; Russia awaits Ukraine response on peace talks

Also Read: Russia targets Ukrainian cities, more troops march into war

Also Read: Ukraine war: We'll continue to resist: Zelenskyy as Russia launches fresh attack on Donbas | 10 updates