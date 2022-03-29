Ukraine war: As another round of talks begin; here are top updates

This is the fifth time that the negotiators from two culturally-linked countries are meeting to bring an end of violence in the war-strife country. In the last four rounds of talks, neither the United States/West nor any third countries could decipher the content of negotiations.

The war between Russia and Ukraine that began on February 24, has entered into 35th day and their negotiators have once again discussing to resolve the crisis in the war-hit country. As per the diplomatic sources, the delegations from Moscow and Kyiv have started their negotiations in Turkey’s capital city, Istanbul. The two sides do not want to prolong the war anymore. On a numerous occasion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has indicated that his country is ready to stand neutral over expansion of NATO.

This is the fifth time that the negotiators from two culturally-linked countries are meeting to bring an end of violence in the war-strife country. In the last four rounds of talks, neither the United States/West nor any third countries could decipher the content of negotiations. In this war, as per the experts, the Ukrainian President has gained popularity worldwide, Russian President Vladimir Putin has been projected as the villain while the United States and NATO have lost their credibility.

Amidst the ongoing war between two countries, Ukraine has shown interest to consider Russian’s demands in a bid to end the war that has been killing several civilians and soldiers from both sides in Ukraine.

"I am ready for discussions with Putin. Since last two years, I was ready. And I am certain the war could not be ended without dialogue and diplomacy,” Zelensky told a news channel over a week back. He had also warned if the things do not fall in line the situation could lead "a World War - III." "Let’s know about the demands that the Putin administration has put forth before Ukrainian government," he added.

Ukraine’s neutrality

Russia has been strongly opposing further eastward expansion of NATO and inclusion of Ukraine into it. Putin administration had demanded a formal veto on it ever becoming a member. Presently, five NATO nations share border with Russia. The countries are Turkey, Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania and Poland. Russia sees NATO expansion as a threat to its borders and influence in the region.

In December last year, Putin had made it clear that Russia wants reliable and long-term security guarantees from the United States and its allies about no further eastward expansion of NATO and the deployment of military equipment in its vicinity.

Recognition of Donbas region

Just two days ahead of military invasion in Ukraine, Russia gave recognition to two regions, including Donetsk and Luhansk as separate independent republics. Most of the population in these regions are of Russian speaking and origin. They have been revolting against the Ukrainian government since 2015.

Russian language

The Russian side has also been pressing for removal of obstacles to the widespread use of Russian language in the war-torn country.

Crimea

Putin administration has also been demanding to acknowledge the annexation of Crimea by Russia. It has been learnt that some positive steps have been taken on it. Meanwhile, Zelenskyy has renewed an offer of direct peace talks with Putin and expressed to discuss the issue of Crimea, Donetsk and Luhansk. It must be noted that all these three regions were part of Ukraine after fall of Soviet Union. He also proposed to conduct a referendum in these regions. In over a month-long war, several Ukrainian cities like Mariupol, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Sumy have been shattered and many civilians were also killed.

