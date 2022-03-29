'Will thrash them': Putin after receiving note from Ukrainian President Zelenksyy

When Russian businessman and unofficial mediator Roman Abramovich delivered Ukrainian President Zelenskyy with a handwritten message, Putin allegedly stated, "Tell him I will smash them." According to The Times, the handwritten memo outlined Ukraine's criteria for halting the war.

As the Russia-Ukraine conflict rages on, representatives from the two nations will meet today in Istanbul. But, even as the international community begs for a cease-fire and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggests that his government is willing to proclaim neutrality and seek a settlement on contested territories, Russia's Vladimir Putin remains unmoved.

When Russian businessman and unofficial mediator Roman Abramovich delivered Ukrainian President Zelenskyy with a handwritten message, Putin allegedly stated, "Tell him I will smash them." According to The Times, the handwritten memo outlined Ukraine's criteria for halting the war.

Earlier, sanctioned Russian businessman Roman Abramovich agreed to assist Ukraine in the discussions to stop the war, which began on February 24. The owner of Chelsea Football Club has apparently been travelling between Istanbul, Moscow, and Kyiv to deliver signals from one president to the other.

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Monday that Abramovich and Ukrainian peace negotiators experienced signs of possible poisoning during a meeting in Kyiv earlier this month. Reports suggest Abramovich and the Ukrainian negotiators are said to be safe.

Also Read | Ukrainian kickboxer Maksym Kagal, who died fighting Russian forces in Mariupol, hailed as hero

Meanwhile, the Kremlin has stated that Abramovich was an early participant in Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations, but that the process is now in the hands of the two sides' negotiating teams. The two sides are meeting in Istanbul today for the first time in more than two weeks for face-to-face peace negotiations.

While President Zelenskyy has frequently requested meetings with his Russian counterpart, signalling a readiness to engage "in whatever format," Moscow believes that direct contact would be "counterproductive" at this time. In televised remarks to journalists, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that Putin has never refused to meet with President Zelenskyy.

Also Read | Ukrainian ambush on Russian tanks: Ukraine’s tractors ‘lethal’ weapon against invasion

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Was Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich poisoned in Kyiv?