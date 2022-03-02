Ukraine war: Apple halts online sales of iPhones, iPads, more in Russia

In addition to Apple, other tech companies have imposed various restrictions on their products in Russia, including Google, Meta (previously Facebook), and Netflix.

In the latest development, Apple has discontinued the sales of iPhones, iPads, Macs, and other hardware products in Russia. The recent move is a backlash to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Earlier, to express its support for Ukraine, Apple banned Apple Pay in Russia, removed Russian apps such as Sputnik and RT News from the App Store outside of Russia, and stopped live traffic in Ukraine on Apple Maps.

In its statement, Apple stated that it has "paused all products sales in Russia." Apple could access its Russian website. However, its online store says it is closed for the region.

Apple banned all exports to Russia last week, and some software restrictions were among the few measures it did to support Ukraine and stand with all of the people who are suffering due to the violence, as per Apple. In addition to Apple, other tech companies have imposed various restrictions on their products in Russia, including Google, Meta (previously Facebook), and Netflix.

Apple has not stated whether the ban on iPhones and other physical products in Russia was a strategic choice. However, Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov penned an open letter to Apple last week, demanding it to cut Russia off from its global operations. He requested Apple to "stop selling Apple services and products to the Russian Federation" and that Russia's access to the App Store be blocked. He believed that such measures would urge [Russia's] youth and an active populace to proactively stop the disgusting military aggression against Ukraine.

The suspension of Apple's physical items' sales in Russia could be attributed to flight and cargo disruptions. Several countries have prohibited flights and cargo exports to Russia. Apple relies on imports from other nations because it does not manufacture or assemble iPhones or other items in Russia. Apple is unable to sell its products in Russia due to the ban.

Apple stated that it will continue to evaluate the situation in Russia and that it is "in communication with relevant governments on the actions we are taking." The document did not name the nations, but Apple's latest action would prevent Russian customers from purchasing new iPhones from Apple's stores.

