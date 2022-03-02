  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ukraine war: Apple halts online sales of iPhones, iPads, more in Russia

    In addition to Apple, other tech companies have imposed various restrictions on their products in Russia, including Google, Meta (previously Facebook), and Netflix.

    Ukraine war: Apple halts online sales of iPhones, iPads, more in Russia - ADT
    Author
    Team Newsable
    California, First Published Mar 2, 2022, 11:17 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    In the latest development, Apple has discontinued the sales of iPhones, iPads, Macs, and other hardware products in Russia. The recent move is a backlash to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Earlier, to express its support for Ukraine, Apple banned Apple Pay in Russia, removed Russian apps such as Sputnik and RT News from the App Store outside of Russia, and stopped live traffic in Ukraine on Apple Maps.

    In its statement, Apple stated that it has "paused all products sales in Russia." Apple could access its Russian website. However, its online store says it is closed for the region. 

    Apple banned all exports to Russia last week, and some software restrictions were among the few measures it did to support Ukraine and stand with all of the people who are suffering due to the violence, as per Apple. In addition to Apple, other tech companies have imposed various restrictions on their products in Russia, including Google, Meta (previously Facebook), and Netflix.

    Apple has not stated whether the ban on iPhones and other physical products in Russia was a strategic choice. However, Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov penned an open letter to Apple last week, demanding it to cut Russia off from its global operations. He requested Apple to "stop selling Apple services and products to the Russian Federation" and that Russia's access to the App Store be blocked. He believed that such measures would urge [Russia's] youth and an active populace to proactively stop the disgusting military aggression against Ukraine.

    The suspension of Apple's physical items' sales in Russia could be attributed to flight and cargo disruptions. Several countries have prohibited flights and cargo exports to Russia. Apple relies on imports from other nations because it does not manufacture or assemble iPhones or other items in Russia. Apple is unable to sell its products in Russia due to the ban.

    Apple stated that it will continue to evaluate the situation in Russia and that it is "in communication with relevant governments on the actions we are taking." The document did not name the nations, but Apple's latest action would prevent Russian customers from purchasing new iPhones from Apple's stores.

    Also Read: Ukraine Deputy PM to Apple: Stop services to Russia

    Also Read: Russia-Ukraine war: Google halts Russian state media monetisation across platforms

    Last Updated Mar 2, 2022, 11:17 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Joe Biden US troops wont fight for Ukraine will defend NATO gcw

    Joe Biden: US troops won't fight for Ukraine, will defend NATO

    Ash Wednesday: Churches across Mumbai to pray for peace in war-torn Ukraine - ADT

    Ash Wednesday: Churches across Mumbai to pray for peace in war-torn Ukraine

    Tesla offers free electric vehicle charging to people fleeing Ukraine gcw

    Tesla offers free electric vehicle charging to people fleeing Ukraine

    Putin will pay price for Ukraine invasion he was wrong we re ready Joe Biden gcw

    Biden warns Russia oligarchs: Will locate and seize your boats, planes

    Launching high-precision strikes: Russia warns Ukraine residents in Kyiv to flee-dnm

    Launching ‘high-precision strikes’: Russia warns Ukraine residents in Kyiv to flee

    Recent Stories

    Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Divorce: Know Ye's new strategy to fight against Kardashian RCB

    Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Divorce: Know Ye's new strategy to fight against Kardashian

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2021-22: Punjab Cricket Association PCA grants fans' request, 50% crowd allowed for Virat Kohli's 100th Test-ayh

    IND vs SL: PCA grants fans' request, 50% crowd allowed for Kohli's 100th Test

    South Indian businessman donates gold weighing as much PM Modi s mother to Kashi temple gcw

    South Indian businessman donates gold weighing as much PM Modi's mother to Kashi temple

    Ash Wednesday 2022: England to Mexico people celebrate first day of Lent, See Pictures RCB

    Ash Wednesday 2022: England to Mexico, people celebrate first day of Lent, See Pictures

    Joe Biden US troops wont fight for Ukraine will defend NATO gcw

    Joe Biden: US troops won't fight for Ukraine, will defend NATO

    Recent Videos

    Indian student Naveen last video call to his parents

    'I will call you tomorrow': Promise that died 3 hours later in Kharkiv

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: Naveen's death sparks anger in hometown, villagers threaten to boycott MP, MLA-YCB

    Naveen's death sparks anger in hometown, villagers threaten to boycott MP, MLA

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine War From nuclear warheads to 'father of all bombs': Inside Putin's brutal arsenal

    From nuclear warheads to 'father of all bombs': Inside Putin's brutal arsenal

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SC East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC: SCEB has to tell the fans that it tried - Mario Rivera on NEUFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SCEB has to tell the fans that it tried - Rivera on NEUFC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SC East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC: Have 1 year contract left with NEUFC - Khalid Jamil after SCEB draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Have 1 year contract left with NEUFC - Jamil after SCEB draw

    Video Icon