UK on course to be most obese nation in Europe: WHO study

According to the report, the United Kingdom ranks fourth among all European nations in terms of the number of overweight and obese people, trailing only Israel, Malta, and Turkey. Obesity has been linked to a variety of ailments, including musculoskeletal issues, Type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and at least 13 forms of cancer, according to the study.

According to a WHO research, the United Kingdom ranks fourth in Europe for having the most overweight and obese individuals, with obesity affecting 59 percent of adults throughout the continent. According to a World Health Organization (WHO) report, overweight and obesity have reached "epidemic proportions" in Europe, resulting in an estimated 1.2 million deaths per year.

It went on to say that high body fat causes early mortality and is a major risk factor for disability. Overweight or obesity affects 8% of children under the age of five and one in every three school-aged children in Europe.

According to NHS estimates for England, 63 percent of adults in England in 2018 (the most current data available) were overweight or obese.

Obesity was a cause in slightly over one million hospital admissions in England in 2019/20, a 17 percent increase from the previous year. According to the research, the prevalence of obesity has increased "alarmingly" consistently across the WHO European area, and "no member state is on pace to meet the aim of halting the rise in obesity by 2025."

It went on to say that obesity is likely to be "directly responsible" for at least 200,000 additional cancer cases in the region each year, a figure that is expected to climb in the future decades.

According to the research, "obesity is an illness, not merely a risk factor," and its causes are more complicated than an improper diet and lack of physical activity.

The report's obesity-reduction measures included a demand to prohibit unhealthy food marketing to children, reducing "the growth of takeout outlets in low-income neighbourhoods," and enacting nutritious food standards in settings such as nurseries.

