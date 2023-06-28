Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UK PM Rishi Sunak lands into fresh controversy: This time over his pen!

    According to a Guardian report, UK PM Rishi Sunak frequently uses the disposable "Pilot V" fountain pens and has been spotted taking notes for the cabinet, working on official documents, and signing letters at summits with the same pen. 

    First Published Jun 28, 2023, 5:36 PM IST

    British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has encountered trouble once more after it was discovered that he had been using pens with erasable ink. The Guardian's discovery has caused further security worries over the confidentiality of the documents that Rishi Sunak has signed while working at 10 Downing Street.

    The manufacturer markets the pen as "ideal for those learning to write with ink because if you make a mistake, the ink erases using standard ink eradicators," and it has a "erasable ink" emblem.

    This caused alarm since documents that Rishi Sunak had handwritten or where he had used a pen could be erased. However, the UK PM hasn't used the pen's "erasing" feature, according to Rishi Sunak's office.

    “This is a pen provided by and used widely by the civil service. The prime minister has never used the erase function and nor would he," his press secretary was quoted as saying.

    But his rivals seized the chance to attack him and make the UK prime minister answerable for his deeds.

    “When trust in politicians is at an all-time low, the PM signing official documents in erasable ink could push it through the floor and into the basement," Tom Brake, a former Liberal Democrat MP, said, adding, “Erasable ink, lost mobile phones and disappearing WhatsApp messages all add to a picture of a cavalier attitude towards ensuring government is accountable for its actions.”

    Experts have also stated that it would be simple to forge official documents signed by Rishi Sunak by erasing the prime minister's handwritten annotations.

