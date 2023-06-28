Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    China engineered Covid-19 as 'bioweapon', Wuhan researcher makes EXPLOSIVE claim - WATCH

    In an explosive interview with with Jennifer Zeng, a member of the International Press Association, Wuhan researcher Shan Chao has claimed that China deliberately engineered coronavirus or Covid-19 as a 'bioweapon'.

    In an explosive claim, a Wuhan-based researcher has stated that China deliberately engineered coronavirus or Covid-19 as a 'bioweapon'. In an exclusive interview with Jennifer Zeng, a member of the International Press Association who offers first-hand knowledge and distinctive perspectives about China and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), Shao Chao revealed this startling disclosure. Zeng is also a human rights activist and author.

    In the over 20-minute long interview, Shao Chao said that China deliberately created the virus as a "bioweapon" and revealed that his superior gave him four strains of coronavirus and asked him to test and to find out which one had the best ability to infect as many species as possible, and how easy it was to infect other species including human. 

    Tests were reportedly conducted by Shao Chao's team using ferrets, monkeys, and transgenic mice with human ACE2 receptors. In May or June of 2019, the testing were completed.

    Shao Chao called the coronavirus a "bioweapon" and mentioned that several of his colleagues went missing during the 2019 Military World Games in Wuhan. Some of his colleagues revealed that they were sent to hotels where athletes from various countries were staying to "check the health or hygiene conditions".

    Shao Chao had a suspicion that they had been dispatched to spread the coronavirus because virologists don't check on health.

    In order to hasten the release of the Uyghurs who were detained in the re-education centres, Shao Chao claimed he was dispatched to Xinjiang in April 2020.

    Shao Chao claimed that since health checks don't need virologists, he was either dispatched to spread the virus or to study how it affects people. The Wuhan researcher clarified that this is only a minor component of the whole picture. The pandemic's exact genesis is still a mystery at this time.

    WATCH Wuhan researcher Shao Chao's explosive interview with Jennifer Zang here:

    Shao Chao earned his Ph.D. in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, Chinese Academy of Sciences, between 2010 and 2014, according to official information from the institute. 

    Shao Chao served as a research assistant at the Novartis Institute for Tropical Diseases in Singapore from March 2013 to October 2015. He conducted his postdoctoral study at the University of Texas Medical Branch in the United States from December 2015 to December 2019. He has been a researcher at the Wuhan Institute of Virology since December 2019 and, according to his official profile, he also supervises PhD students. He has also worked as the Deputy Director of the infamous Wuhan P4 facility, the Wuhan National Biosafety facility, since April 2022.

