Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cake attack on 'Mona Lisa' at the Louvre in Paris

    The protective glass encasing the artwork protected the priceless painting.

    Trending News Cake attack on 'Mona Lisa' at the Louvre in Paris
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Louvres, First Published May 30, 2022, 4:25 PM IST

    Leonardo da Vinci's iconic painting 'Mona Lisa' came under attack at the Louvre museum in Paris when a man disguised as an old woman in a wheelchair threw a cake at the portrait. The protective glass encasing the artwork protected the priceless painting.

    Videos of the cake attack on the 'Mona Lisa' have gone viral on social media. As security officials took the man into custody and out of the Louvre, the man was heard shouting in Italian: 'There are people trying to destroy the planet. Think of the Earth, just think about it.'

    Eyewitnesses were quoted by media reports as saying that the man got up from the chair, and attempted to smash the bulletproof glass of the painting. Failing to do so, he proceeded to smear cake on the glass and then threw roses around the painting before he was tackled by museum security.

    This is not the first time that the painting, created between 1503 and 1519 by Leonardo da Vinci, has been targeted. In the 1950s, the Monal Lisa was attacked twice. Once, a man damaged the lower sections of the 'Mona Lisa' when he threw sulphuric acid at the painting. A few years later, Bolivian national Ugo Ungaza Villegas chipped a spec of paint by hurling a rock at the glass.

    Last Updated May 30, 2022, 4:25 PM IST
