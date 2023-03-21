'This would be my last...': 92-year-old media baron Rupert Murdoch set to marry for 5th time

Media baron Rupert Murdoch announced that he is ready to marry for the fifth time at the age of 92. The billionaire announced his engagement to Ann Lesley Smith, a 66-year-old former police chaplain. They met in September at an event at his vineyard in California.

92-year-old Rupert Murdoch, an Australian-born media mogul is set to marry for the fifth time to former San Fran police chaplain Ann Lesley Smith. "I was very nervous. I dreaded falling in love - but I knew this would be my last. It better be. I'm happy," Murdoch said while speaking to the media.

His future wife was previously married to radio and television executive Chester Smith, a country western artist who passed away in 2008. Due to their mutual understanding of the media industry, the two became close.

"It is a gift from God to us both. We first spoke in September. I've been a 14-year widow. My spouse was a businessman, just like Rupert, worked for neighbourhood newspapers, helped launch radio and TV stations, and promoted Univision. I can converse in Rupert's language. We hold similar values," Smith said.

The wedding is scheduled for the summer. Various media reports suggest that they will spend their time between California, the UK, Montana and New York. Murdoch has six children from his first three marriages. He was married to Hall for six years. He was previously married to Wendi Deng from 1999 to 2013; Anna Maria Torv from 1967 to 1999; and Patricia Booker from 1956 to 1967.

Forbes estimates that the chairman and CEO of News Corp. has a net worth of almost $17 billion. His media empire includes the Wall Street Journal, Fox News, and several other international media outlets.

