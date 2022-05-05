Taliban stops issuing driving license to Afghan women

Recently, the Taliban government in Afghanistan also banned girls from going to school for the grade sixth.

The Taliban government in Afghanistan has now stopped issuing driving licenses to the women in Kabul and other regions of Afghan, as per media reports. The ban comes at a time when the country is experiencing a severe humanitarian crisis, with food and other basic commodities in short supply.

Afghan women were seen freely driving on the country's roads before the Taliban took over. However, the local media claims that the Taliban has stopped distributing driving licenses to women.

Since the Afghanistan government has collapsed, the situation of human rights in the country has worsened. Significantly, the human rights violations against women continued, even though the fights in the country stopped.

Recently, the Taliban government in Afghanistan also banned girls from going to school for the grade sixth leading to worldwide condemnation. However, the chief of the Taliban stated that the decision was made due to a shortage of teachers and that girls' rights to study beyond sixth grade would be restored shortly.

Following the international assessments, Afghanistan now has the highest number of people in emergency food insecurity globally, with more than 23 million in need of assistance and approximately 95 per cent of the population that consumes insufficient food.

