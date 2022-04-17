Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pakistan Ambassador summoned by Taliban over airstrikes in Afghanistan’s Khost, Kunar

    In a series of tweets, the Foreign Ministry mentioned that the Afghan side condemned the recent attacks on Khost and Kunar provinces and further stressed the prevention of such acts.

    Pakistan Ambassador summoned by Taliban over airstrikes in Afghanistan's Khost, Kunar-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Kabul, First Published Apr 17, 2022, 2:28 PM IST

    Following the recent airstrikes in different parts of Afghanistan’s Khost and Kunar provinces, the Taliban authorities summoned Pakistan’s ambassador in Kabul to protest against military strikes inside Afghanistan by Pakistani forces, the Afghan foreign ministry said.

    According to the country’s foreign ministry, the Afghan acting minister of foreign affairs, Amir Khan Muttaqi and the acting deputy defense minister Alhaj Mullah Shirin Akhund were present during the session.

    “Pakistani Ambassador to Kabul Summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, today. Along with the IEA Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, the session also included Deputy Defense Minister Alhaj Mullah Shirin Akhund where the Afghan side condemned the recent,” it tweeted.

    In a series of tweets, the Foreign Ministry mentioned that the Afghan side condemned the recent attacks on Khost and Kunar provinces and further stressed the prevention of such acts. During the session, Minister Muttaqi said all military violations including that in Khost and Kunar must be prevented as such acts deteriorate relations between the two countries, allowing antagonists to misuse the situation leading to undesired consequences.

    A local Taliban official and residents said 36 people were killed in air strikes on Friday by Pakistani aircraft entering Afghan airspace. Pakistan denied it carried out the strikes.

    Islamabad claims militants carry out attacks inside Pakistan by crossing its lawless western border with Afghanistan. Taliban authorities say they have controlled the attacks since taking over the country in August last year.

    According to the Khaama Press report, officials of the Khost province informed that the Pakistani aircraft bombed the Pesa Mila, and Mir Safar areas of the province on Friday night.

    The local residents of the province claimed that 33 members of two families were killed due to the airstrikes that were conducted in the Spera district of Khost province. Further, five children and a woman were reported dead in the airstrike conducted by Pakistan, the local residents of Shaltan district of Kunar province said.

    As both the Pakistan government and the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan continue to remain silent on the bombing, the Pakistani media has said that the bombings have targeted the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Pashtun Islamist militant groups in those provinces, the Khaama Press report stated.

    Last Updated Apr 17, 2022, 2:28 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India objects to NYT article on WHO, questions methodology after report claims 4 million Covid deaths - dnm

    India objects to NYT article on WHO, questions methodology after report claims 4 million Covid deaths

    Lay down arms, lives will be spared, Russia's Sunday deadline for Ukraine troops to surrender in Mariupol - dnm

    Lay down arms, lives will be spared: Russia’s Sunday deadline for Ukraine troops to surrender in Mariupol

    India highly valued strategic partner for UK: PM Boris Johnson ahead of his visit on April 21 - adt

    India highly valued strategic partner for UK: PM Boris Johnson ahead of his visit on April 21

    Taliban warns Pakistan after airstrikes Don't test Afghans; there will be dire consequences

    Don't test Afghans; there will be dire consequences: Taliban warns Pakistan after airstrikes

    Japan s population plummeted by 640000 in 2021 records biggest drop gcw

    Japan's population plummeted by 640,000 in 2021, records biggest drop

    Recent Stories

    Assam Heavy rainfall, storms claim 14 lives, damages over 12,000 houses in 2 days-dnm

    Assam: Heavy rainfall, storms claim 14 lives, damages over 12,000 houses in 2 days

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: My aim is to do something special for the country - Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB Dinesh Karthik-ayh

    IPL 2022: My aim is to do something special for the country - RCB's Dinesh Karthik

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians MI will try to give its best shot, come out on the better side - Jasprit Bumrah-ayh

    IPL 2022: MI will try to give its best shot, come out on the better side - Jasprit Bumrah

    Bangaluru to witness power cuts from April 18 to April 21; check list of regions - adt

    Bangaluru to witness power cuts from April 18 to April 21; check list of regions

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs LSG: Rohit Sharma takes blame as Mumbai Indians nearly out of playoffs contention-ayh

    IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma takes blame as MI nearly out of playoffs contention

    Recent Videos

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians MI is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav-ayh

    IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav

    Video Icon
    KGF Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things-ycb

    KGF: Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things

    Video Icon
    Artificial lungs at PM Narendra Modi Varanasi seat turn grey in just two days

    Artificial lungs at PM Modi's Varanasi seat turn grey in just 2 days

    Video Icon
    Dubai makes space for e-scooters, rolls out dos and donts

    Dubai makes space for e-scooters, rolls out dos and don'ts

    Video Icon