Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Subway outlet in United States criticised for 'joke' on Titanic submersible implosion

    A Subway outlet in Georgia, United States, has been criticised for putting up a promotional message with a reference to the recent tragic Titanic submersible implosion.

    Subway outlet in United States criticised for 'joke' on Titanic submersible implosion snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 5, 2023, 6:12 PM IST

    Fast food chains have undoubtedly made our lives more convenient, offering quick access to affordable meals that are also of good quality. Subway, a prominent sandwich giant, has become a popular choice for those seeking filling and healthy options without breaking the bank. However, Subway recently found itself embroiled in controversy due to a promotional message displayed at one of its outlets in Rincon, a suburb of Savannah, Georgia, United States. The sign in question referenced the recent implosion of an exploratory submarine en route to the Titanic wreckage. This tragic incident resulted in the loss of all five passengers on board and sent shockwaves around the world. The promotional message displayed at the Subway outlet drew criticism for its insensitive association with the OceanGate Titan submarine disaster.

    Also read: Buffet-style meals, watching 'Titanic' and more: How Titan submersible passengers spent final days

    Subway explained in their sign that, unlike the Titanic submarine, "Our subs don't implode."

    After Subway's promotional message referencing the tragic Titanic submersible implosion drew attention, social media users expressed their criticism, considering it a mockery of a significant tragedy. Numerous individuals voiced their opinion that Subway should issue an apology for their insensitivity, particularly since lives were lost in the incident involving the submarine.

    "This is what we are doing now? Making fun of people who lost their lives," said one user. "It's a horrible taste for a chain that is trying to reinvent them," added another.

    Meanwhile, a store manager told Fox News that the sign had been removed after the flak it received. "We have been in contact with the franchise about this matter and made it clear that this kind of comment has no place in our business. The sign has since been removed," read a statement from Subway to Fox News.

    Also read: Pictured: Final moments of Shahzada Dawood, Suleman before boarding doomed Titanic submersible

    Subway's focus on providing filling and healthy sandwiches, often referred to as 'subs' or 'submarines', has garnered a loyal customer base. It is crucial for Subway and other fast food outlets to maintain a balance between effective marketing strategies and respecting the sentiments of their customers and the broader community.

    Last Updated Jul 5, 2023, 6:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Video of 'Slap Kabbadi' in Pakistan goes viral; player explains all about the sport's unique variant (WATCH) snt

    Video of 'Slap Kabbadi' in Pakistan goes viral; player explains all about the sport's unique variant (WATCH)

    July 3 recorded as the World s hottest day gcw

    July 3 recorded as the World's hottest day

    Why Saudi Arabia's oil production cuts are a risky gamble

    Why Saudi Arabia's oil production cuts are a risky gamble

    Pakistani terror outfits threaten to attack churches, Christians after Sweden Quran incident AJR

    Pakistani terror outfits threaten to attack churches, Christians after Sweden Quran incident

    Its Albanese vs Sunak over 'Spirit of Cricket': Politics erupts amid Bairstow's Ashes run-out controversy snt

    It's Albanese vs Sunak over 'Spirit of Cricket': Politics erupts amid Bairstow's Ashes run-out controversy

    Recent Stories

    Here are 7 effective ways to save, and invest before retirement ADC EIA

    Here are 7 effective ways to save, and invest before retirement

    Digestive Aid to Stress Reduction: 7 benefits of drinking Peppermint Tea ATG EAI

    Digestive Aid to Stress Reduction: 7 benefits of drinking Peppermint Tea

    Maharashtra political crisis: Ajit Pawar 'removes' uncle Sharad Pawar as NCP National President AJR

    Maharashtra political crisis: Ajit Pawar 'removes' uncle Sharad Pawar as NCP National President

    cricket Ashes 2023: England announces playing XI for third Test; James Anderson makes way for Mark Wood osf

    Ashes 2023: England announces playing XI for third Test; James Anderson makes way for Mark Wood

    Breaking gender stereotypes to Audacious patterns: Ranveer's Fashion ATG

    Breaking gender stereotypes to Audacious patterns: Ranveer's Fashion

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    Video Icon
    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon