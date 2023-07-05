Subway outlet in United States criticised for 'joke' on Titanic submersible implosion

A Subway outlet in Georgia, United States, has been criticised for putting up a promotional message with a reference to the recent tragic Titanic submersible implosion.

Fast food chains have undoubtedly made our lives more convenient, offering quick access to affordable meals that are also of good quality. Subway, a prominent sandwich giant, has become a popular choice for those seeking filling and healthy options without breaking the bank. However, Subway recently found itself embroiled in controversy due to a promotional message displayed at one of its outlets in Rincon, a suburb of Savannah, Georgia, United States. The sign in question referenced the recent implosion of an exploratory submarine en route to the Titanic wreckage. This tragic incident resulted in the loss of all five passengers on board and sent shockwaves around the world. The promotional message displayed at the Subway outlet drew criticism for its insensitive association with the OceanGate Titan submarine disaster.

Also read: Buffet-style meals, watching 'Titanic' and more: How Titan submersible passengers spent final days

Subway explained in their sign that, unlike the Titanic submarine, "Our subs don't implode."

After Subway's promotional message referencing the tragic Titanic submersible implosion drew attention, social media users expressed their criticism, considering it a mockery of a significant tragedy. Numerous individuals voiced their opinion that Subway should issue an apology for their insensitivity, particularly since lives were lost in the incident involving the submarine.

"This is what we are doing now? Making fun of people who lost their lives," said one user. "It's a horrible taste for a chain that is trying to reinvent them," added another.

Meanwhile, a store manager told Fox News that the sign had been removed after the flak it received. "We have been in contact with the franchise about this matter and made it clear that this kind of comment has no place in our business. The sign has since been removed," read a statement from Subway to Fox News.

Also read: Pictured: Final moments of Shahzada Dawood, Suleman before boarding doomed Titanic submersible

Subway's focus on providing filling and healthy sandwiches, often referred to as 'subs' or 'submarines', has garnered a loyal customer base. It is crucial for Subway and other fast food outlets to maintain a balance between effective marketing strategies and respecting the sentiments of their customers and the broader community.