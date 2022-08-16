Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sri Lanka lifts ban on Tamil diaspora groups that once funded terror

    The Sri Lankan government stated on Tuesday that it had decided to withdraw the sanctions against six Tamil diaspora organisations and 316 people because it was discovered that they were no longer funding terrorist activities.

    Sri Lanka lifts ban on Tamil diaspora groups, which once funded terror snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    Colombo, First Published Aug 16, 2022, 8:21 PM IST

    The Sri Lankan government stated on Tuesday that it had decided to withdraw the sanctions against six Tamil diaspora organisations and 316 people because it was discovered that they were no longer funding terrorist activities.

    The statement was made a few days after the Ministry of Defence lifted the ban on six Tamil diaspora groups and 316 people, which had been in effect since 2014 and had been imposed by then-President Mahinda Rajapaksa. The ban had been issued by Extraordinary Gazette number 2291/02, dated August 1.

    The Ministry of Defence said in a clarification released in Colombo on Tuesday that the decision was made since it was discovered that they were no longer sponsoring terrorist operations.

    Also read: Controversial Chinese 'research' ship Yuan Wang 5 docks in Sri Lanka's Hambantota

    Sri Lanka's opposition groups had questioned the reasons for the delisting. These six diaspora groups include the Australian Tamil Congress, Global Tamil Forum, World Tamil Coordinating Committee, Tamil Eelam Peoples Assembly, Canadian Tamil Congress and British Tamil Forum. 

    "According to blacklisting and delisting of persons, 577 individuals and 18 organisations were blacklisted in the year 2021 for financing terrorism under the UN regulation No 1 of 2012," the statement said. 

    "After a series of discussions and the careful study conducted at the ministry of defense by a committee consisting of the ministry of foreign affairs, the Attorney General, key intelligence agencies and Financial Intelligence Unit of the central bank of Sri Lanka and based on reports and evidence with regard to the financing terrorism by individuals and organisations recommendations were submitted for the listing and delisting," the statement said. 

    The Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) and 15 other Tamil diaspora organisations were outlawed in 2014 by President Mahinda Rajapaksa's administration because to their suspected ties to terrorism and their pivotal involvement in the violent, three-decade-long civil conflict in the nation.

    Also read: Ramayana trail: Sri Lanka's idea to bring Indian tourists

    To start talks for the reconstruction efforts of the Tamil regions in Sri Lanka's northern provinces, which were decimated by the civil war, President Maithripala Sirisena removed a ban on these organisations in 2015.

    In 2021, the Gotabaya Rajapaksa government banned these groups again and refused to engage in talks with them. 

    Responding to the delisting, the main Tamil party in Sri Lanka, Tamil National Alliance (TNA) said they welcomed the decision. "However, it must be noted that even others who remain on the list have been so named without any evidence connecting them to terrorism and by not following the prescribed procedure. We urge the government to at least continue this process of re-evaluating and de-proscribing all," the TNA statement said. 

    Following its conflict with the LTTE, the Sri Lankan government started acting aggressively toward Tamilian organisations. After Velupillai Prabhakaran, the LTTE's top leader was killed by the Sri Lankan Army in 2009, the organisation's military campaign for a separate Tamil state in the island nation's northern and eastern districts came to an end.

    Also read: Fact-check: Army's new combat pattern uniform is not the same as LTTE's

    Over 20,000 persons are reported missing in Sri Lanka, according to government statistics, as a result of numerous wars, including the three-decade horrific war with Lankan Tamils in the north and east, which killed at least 100,000 lives. The Sri Lankan government disputes the claims made by international rights groups that at least 40,000 ethnic Tamil civilians died in the last stages of the conflict.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Aug 16, 2022, 8:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Controversial Chinese 'research' ship Yuan Wang 5 docks in Sri Lanka's Hambantota

    Controversial Chinese 'research' ship Yuan Wang 5 docks in Sri Lanka's Hambantota

    China silent on talks with Sri Lanka as high-tech ship 'Yuan Wang 5' set to berth at Hambantota port snt

    China silent on talks with Sri Lanka as high-tech ship 'Yuan Wang 5' set to berth at Hambantota port

    Independence Day 2022: Indian mountaineer Bhawna Dehariya takes tricolour to Europe's highest peak snt

    Independence Day 2022: Indian mountaineer Bhawna Dehariya takes tricolour to Europe's highest peak

    China conducts fresh military drills around Taiwan after US lawmakers visit Taipei - adt

    China conducts fresh military drills around Taiwan after US lawmakers visit Taipei

    Salman Rushdie is off the ventilator and is talking, say doctors

    Salman Rushdie is off the ventilator and is talking, say doctors

    Recent Stories

    HOT video, pictures: Kim Kardashian dons NUDE bikini at the gym, 41-year-old sets Internet on fire RBA

    HOT video, pictures: Kim Kardashian dons NUDE bikini at the gym, 41-year-old sets Internet on fire

    FIFA bans AIFF: CoA left surprised at the FIFA decision-ayh

    FIFA bans AIFF: CoA left surprised at the FIFA decision

    football Crystal Palace's Andersen reveals '300-400' death threats after role in Liverpool star Nunez's red card snt

    Crystal Palace's Andersen reveals '300-400' death threats after role in Liverpool star Nunez's red card

    India vs Zimbabwe, IND vs ZIM 2022: Enjoy sharing my experience with the youngsters - Shikhar Dhawan-ayh

    IND vs ZIM 2022: 'Enjoy sharing my experience with the youngsters' - Shikhar Dhawan

    Pictures Is Mia Khalifa single again? Ex-Pornstar's TikTok post hints breakup rumours with Jhay Cortez RBA

    Pictures: Is Mia Khalifa single again? Ex-Pornstar's TikTok post hints breakup rumours with Jhay Cortez

    Recent Videos

    This is Super Vasuki, India's longest freight train

    WATCH: This is Super Vasuki, India's longest freight train

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Life of Hasrat Mohani, the freedom fighter who coined Inquilab Zindabad snt

    India@75: Life of Hasrat Mohani, the freedom fighter who coined Inquilab Zindabad

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution snt

    India@75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur snt

    India@75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur

    Video Icon
    Independence Day 2022 Tricolour unfurled from parachute thousands of feet in air in Russia gcw

    Independence Day 2022: Tricolour unfurled from parachute thousands of feet in air in Russia

    Video Icon