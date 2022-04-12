Sri Lanka economic crisis: India supplies 11,000 MT of rice ahead of Tamil New Year

The Indian High Commission added that these shipments, which symbolise the special relationship between India and Sri Lanka, will continue.

In an effort to aid Sri Lanka, India sent rice of 11,000 MT on Tuesday, ahead of the Tamil new year and Sinhala on April 13 and April 14.

These mentioned above are the biggest festivals celebrated in Sri Lanka.

An Indian High Commission statement stated that the shipment of rice from India arrived in Colombo on board a ship ahead of the New Year festival for the people of Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka is witnessing the worst economic crisis since gaining independence from the United Kingdom in 1948.

The statement read that India has delivered 16,000 MT of rice to Sri Lanka as part of its multi-pronged assistance in the last week alone.

The Indian High Commission added that these shipments, which symbolise the special relationship between India and Sri Lanka, will continue.

Following a previous USD 500 billion line of credit in February, India recently announced a USD 1 billion line of credit to Sri Lanka as part of its financial aid package to help the island deal with its economic problems.

Indian credit lines to boost reserves and imports of basics have given the economy a short reprieve.

The country's people are experiencing a shortage of essentials and power cuts for long hours.

While street protests around the country call for President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation for mishandling the economic crisis, the administration has only begun the process of seeking a bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

