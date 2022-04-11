Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Every minute on streets deprives Sri Lanka of dollars, says PM Rajapaksa

    The prime minister's address comes at a time when the country has been shaken by enormous anti-government rallies over weeks of prolonged power outages and a scarcity of gas, food, and other necessities.

    Every minute on streets deprives Sri Lanka of dollars says PM Rajapaksa on economic crisis gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Sri Lanka, First Published Apr 11, 2022, 8:40 PM IST

    Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said Monday that his administration is working around the clock to address the economic crisis in an attempt to quiet the agitated demonstrators. The prime minister appealed for patience and support, saying his administration was trying to settle concerns as much as possible over the next several days. Rajapaksa urged demonstrators to halt their agitation, saying that every minute spent on the streets costs the cash-strapped country money.

    "We are confronting this issue immediately following the outbreak. Despite knowing that the country's economy was in decline, we had to impose a lockdown, which destroyed our foreign reserves," Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's elder brother, addressed the public.

    "The President and I are devoting every waking hour to figuring out how to pull Sri Lanka out of this current predicament," he added.

    Rajapaksa also stated that he will not give up the nation's sovereignty in exchange for assistance from friendly countries, and that the island nation was at a critical point.

    Also Read | Sri Lanka economic crisis: Long queue at pumps, no electricity, more

    The prime minister's address comes at a time when the country has been shaken by enormous anti-government rallies over weeks of prolonged power outages and a scarcity of gas, food, and other necessities.

    Food and fuel shortages, as well as record inflation and frequent blackouts, have inflicted enormous hardship on Sri Lankans in the most devastating slump since the country's independence from Britain in 1948.

    Also Read | Sri Lanka economic crisis: Lankans selling gold to meet daily necessities

    Also Read | Sri Lanka economic crisis deepens: Late-night protests, firing and curfew

    Last Updated Apr 11, 2022, 8:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Meet the potential picks for Shehbaz Sharif s new cabinet gcw

    Meet the potential picks for Shehbaz Sharif's new cabinet

    Shehbaz Sharif drops mic with his hand movements netizens cant keep calm watch gcw

    Watch: Shehbaz Sharif 'drops mic' with his hand movements, netizens can't keep calm

    Shah Mahmood Qureshi Pakistan Prime Minister nominee Imran Khan gameplan

    Pakistan power tussle: Imran Khan's last roll of the dice flops

    Pakistan Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif elected as new PM gcw

    Pakistan Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif elected as new PM

    Frances Emmanuel Macron vs Marine Le Pen, known leaders standing for Presidential position -adt

    France's Emmanuel Macron vs Marine Le Pen, known leaders standing for Presidential position

    Recent Stories

    Delhi Riots 2020 Sharjeel Imam denied bail under UAPA case gcw

    Delhi Riots 2020: Sharjeel Imam denied bail under UAPA case

    India Army is training Nigerians to fly Chetak helicopter

    India is training Nigerians to fly Chetak helicopter

    Mouni Roy slays her summer look in these 7 stunning pics drb

    Mouni Roy slays her summer look in these 7 stunning pics

    4th wave predicted soon Karnataka to screen passengers from Covid hit nations gcw

    4th wave predicted soon, Karnataka to screen passengers from COVID hit nations

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal wife, Dhanashree Verma desi avatar; fans should not miss-ayh

    IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal's wife, Dhanashree Verma's desi avatar; fans should not miss

    Recent Videos

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2's Miss Hairan track; Watch - gps

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2’s Miss Hairan track; Watch

    Video Icon
    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seeks blessing of Lord Manjunatha ycb

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seek blessings of Lord Manjunatha

    Video Icon
    Ram Navami 2022 Devotees take holy dip worship in Ayodhya temples gcw

    Ram Navami 2022: Devotees take holy dip, worship in Ayodhya temples

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RCB vs MI: You'll see a turnaround in Mumbai Indians bowling against Royal Challengers Bangalore - Shane Bond

    IPL 2022: "You'll see a turnaround in Mumbai Indians' bowling" - Shane Bond

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival-ycb

    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival

    Video Icon