    Israel-Hamas war: Deadly missile attack on Gaza hospital, over 500 dead; Israel denies involvement

    During the Israel-Hamas conflict, a Gaza hospital was struck by a missile, potentially causing over 100 casualties. Israel denied responsibility, attributing the incident to a Hamas rocket misfire. A blame game ensued, with Hamas accusing Israel of massacres in Gaza, and international condemnation followed, highlighting the toll on innocent lives in the conflict.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 18, 2023, 9:00 AM IST

    On the 12th day of the Israel-Hamas conflict, a devastating incident occurred in the Gaza Strip. Reports suggest that a hospital in Gaza was hit by a missile, leading to the potential loss of more than 500 lives. The Israeli army has strongly denied responsibility for the attack, stating that it was not their airstrike, but rather a rocket misfire by Hamas militants that caused the hospital's destruction. 

    Israel has released a video of the incident, urging the global media to conduct a thorough investigation before making accusations. On the evening of the incident, a rocket launched by Hamas militants, aimed at Israel, malfunctioned and tragically struck the hospital in Gaza. 

    Israel-Hamas war: IDF reservists prepare for offensive operations amid mobilisation efforts (WATCH)

    This event has triggered a blame game between the two sides. Hamas has accused Israel of carrying out massacres in the Gaza Strip, while the Israeli army maintains its denial, emphasizing the rocket misfire as the cause.

    The Associated Press posted a video on Twitter, showing the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza Strip in flames after the rocket attack. The international community is widely condemning the incident, and it is a somber reminder of the toll this conflict is taking on innocent and vulnerable lives in the Gaza Strip.

    Last Updated Oct 18, 2023, 9:04 AM IST
