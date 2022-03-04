Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    South Korea: Wildfire near liquified natural gas production base forces thousands to flee their homes

    Almost 4,000 residents were evacuated from nine villages in the area, although all but 161 had returned as of Friday evening, Yonhap news agency reported. The blaze has caused no casualties so far, as reported by AFP.

    South Korea: Wildfire near liquified natural gas production base forces thousands to flee their homes-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Seoul, First Published Mar 4, 2022, 10:32 PM IST

    Thousands of people fled their homes in South Korea’s Uljin province on Friday after a wildfire broke out close to a liquified natural gas facility temporarily threatening a nuclear power station before being driven away by winds.

    South Korea President Moon Jae-in on Friday ordered an all-out effort to be made to protect the Hanul Nuclear Power Plant from a wildfire that broke out in the eastern coastal county of Uljin, the presidential office said in a statement, as reported by Reuters.

    The government issued a natural disaster alert after a wildfire broke out in the county of Uljin on Friday, where the Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co. operates six nuclear pressurised water reactors.

    Also read: Russia seizes Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, fire ‘extinguished’

    About 1,000 firefighters were battling the blaze in strong winds and focusing their efforts on preventing it from reaching the Hosan-ri liquefied natural gas production site in Gangwon-do, near the city of Samcheok.

    Almost 4,000 residents were evacuated from nine villages in the area, although all but 161 had returned as of Friday evening, Yonhap news agency reported. The blaze has caused no casualties so far, as reported by AFP.

    Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum in a separate statement as reported by Reuters said local firefighters will co-operate with the defence ministry and the forestry agency to put out wildfires that are reportedly moving along the country's east coast towards Gangwon province.

    Also read: Chernobyl scare after Russian shelling at Europe's largest nuclear plant

    By late Friday the fires had destroyed 12 residential properties and three storage units, Yonhap reported.

    The fire reached the perimeter of a seaside nuclear power plant, forcing the operator to reduce operations to 50%. Hundreds of firefighters were deployed to the plant and kept the blaze under control before winds drove it northward toward Samcheok, said Kang Dae-hoon, another agency official.

    There were no immediate reports of injuries or deaths, as reported by AFP.

    Also read: 'Goodbye my little boy': Photo of baby sleeping on Ukrainian army uniform breaks the Internet

    Last Updated Mar 4, 2022, 10:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Using corporates as weapons to hurt Russia: Why this may backfire

    Using corporates as weapons to hurt Russia: Why this may backfire

    Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy survived 3 assassination bids after tip-off from anti-war Russian spies FSB

    Ukraine's Zelenskyy survived 3 assassination bids after tip-off from anti-war Russian spies?

    Russia reportedly blocks Twitter Facebook BBC new sites app stores gcw

    Russia reportedly blocks Twitter, Facebook, BBC, new sites, app stores

    Blast during Friday prayers in Pakistan's Pehsawar casualties injuries

    Blast during Friday prayers in Pakistan's Peshawar kills 30 people

    Goodbye my little boy Photo of baby sleeping on Ukrainian army uniform breaks the Internet

    'Goodbye my little boy': Photo of baby sleeping on Ukrainian army uniform breaks the Internet

    Recent Stories

    RIP Shane Warne: Here are the top records held by the spin great-ayh

    RIP Shane Warne: Here are the top records held by the spin great

    FIR against Rana Ayyub for allegedly referring Hindu students as 'terrorist'-dnm

    FIR against Rana Ayyub for allegedly referring Hindu students as 'terrorist'

    When Shane Warne taught Shilpa Shetty a trick or two of Poker drb

    When Shane Warne taught Shilpa Shetty a trick or two of Poker

    RIP Shane Warne: When spin legend last reunited with greatest rivals Sachin Tendulkar Brian Lara

    RIP Shane Warne: When spin legend last reunited with greatest rivals Tendulkar, Lara

    Shane Warne death: A look at his net worth during his illustrious career-dnm

    Shane Warne death: A look at his net worth during his illustrious career

    Recent Videos

    Landslide in Chamarajanagar: writer cum manager detained, rescued and missing-ycb

    Landslide in Chamarajanagar: 3 rescued and 2 missing, writer cum manager detained

    Video Icon
    Zelenskyy comedy series Servant of the People regains popularity amidst Russia-Ukraine war

    Zelenskyy's comedy series 'Servant of the People' regains popularity amidst Russia-Ukraine war

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: BJP workers in exuberant mood ahead of PM Modi's roadshow in Varanasi-dnm

    UP Election 2022: BJP workers in exuberant mood ahead of PM Modi’s roadshow in Varanasi

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: CFC fought and made ATKMB work hard to earn those points - Syed Sabir Pasha-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: CFC fought and made ATKMB work hard to earn those points - Pasha

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: When you enjoy the game, you play better - ATKMB's Juan Ferrando on CFC success-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: When you enjoy the game, you play better - ATKMB's Ferrando

    Video Icon