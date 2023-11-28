South Africa mining accident sees 11 dead, 75 injured as Impala Platinum stops work to mourn

South Africa on Monday witnessed this year's biggest mining accident in the Northern city of Rustenburg. Mining accidents have been frequent in South Africa but the nation has seen a steady decline in mining accidents and deaths related to it.

South Africa is a hub for mining in the world and some of the largest mining operations take place in Northern South Africa. However, Monday marked a day to mourn for the mining industry as the biggest mining accident of this year took place in the city of Rustenburg. An elevator carrying workers mine workers dropped 650 meters into the platinum mine.

The estimate of 650 meters is not established by the investigators yet but the Impala Platinum workers imply that the elevator fell at least 650 meters. The tragic accident claimed the lives of 11 while 75 workers have been injured. Impala Platinum spokesperson revealed that 14 workers are in serious health condition in a hospital.

Impala Platinum which is one of the prominent mining companies in Northern South Africa has already launched an investigation into the matter. An elevator dropping 650 meters into a mine is an unusual accident. The CEO of Impala Platinum termed the day as the darkest in the history of the company. He also expressed grief over the death of the platinum mining workers.

CEO Nico Muller said, “Today is the darkest day in the history of Impala and our hearts are heavy for the lives lost and the individuals affected by this devastating incident.” The company has halted its Northern Africa operations at other mines as well. The halt of work at Impala Platinum could go on till Wednesday.

South Africa has seen a steady decline in the number of mining accidents and deaths related to it. This year 41 fatalities had been recorded which is the lowest figure so far in a year. In 2022, the African nation saw 49 workers die while in 2021, 74 deaths were recorded in mining-related accidents.