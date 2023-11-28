Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Largest grilled cheese sandwich record shattered: Massive 190-kilo culinary triumph unveiled

    Two US YouTubers, Exodus and Iggy Chaudhry, break the world record for the largest grilled cheese sandwich, using focaccia, open flames, and a blowtorch, celebrating their achievement with a colossal creation weighing 189.9 kg.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Nov 28, 2023, 1:45 PM IST

    The classic grilled cheese sandwich, known for its irresistible combination of oozing creaminess and crispy bread, has secured its place as a popular favorite among the vast array of sandwich varieties. Recently, two enthusiastic vloggers from the US decided to elevate their love for this comfort food to record-breaking levels, successfully setting a new world record for the largest grilled cheese sandwich.

    Exodus and Iggy Chaudhry, prominent YouTubers, embarked on this cheesy endeavor to commemorate reaching 100K subscribers, enlisting the help of their parents and neighbors in this ambitious culinary venture. Collaboratively, they crafted a colossal sandwich measuring 1.89 meters in width, 3.32 meters in length, and boasting a thickness of 7 cm. Opting for focaccia, they discovered that the giant slices maintained better structural integrity compared to other types of bread, as noted by the Guinness World Records (GWR).

    The unique preparation process included grilling the bottom bread slice over open flames, while the top one underwent cooking with a blowtorch. Overcoming challenges such as ensuring complete cheese melting and achieving uniform browning on both sides of the massive sandwich, they successfully realized their cheesy feat. The final weight of the impressive creation clocked in at 189.9 kg, officially making it 35% larger than the previous record holder from the year 2000 by Cabot Creamery of Vermont, as stated on the GWR website.

    Before this cheesy milestone, a German duo made headlines by establishing a different kind of sandwich-related record. They set the world record for the fastest time to make a sandwich by two people, with one team member blindfolded and the other forbidden from using their hands. The remarkable feat of assembling a sandwich in just 40 seconds added another intriguing dimension to the world of sandwich-related achievements.

    Last Updated Nov 28, 2023, 1:45 PM IST
