In the previous year, General Zhidko was entrusted with overseeing Putin's 'special military operation' from April to October, earning him a reputation as possessing one of Russia's most brilliant military minds.

A prominent Russian military leader, who briefly commanded the Ukraine invasion, has been discovered deceased. Colonel General Gennady Zhidko, 58, had an illustrious career, occupying various high-ranking military roles. He was bestowed with the esteemed title of 'Hero of Russia' six years ago, the nation's highest honor.

He held command during the Ukraine conflict until last year when Russian President Vladimir Putin replaced him with General Sergei 'Armageddon' Surovikin, a change prompted by the struggling war efforts. According to the Readovka news publication, General Zhidko passed away after a prolonged period of illness.

In the previous year, General Zhidko was entrusted with overseeing Putin's 'special military operation' from April to October, earning him a reputation as possessing one of Russia's most brilliant military minds.

'Has medicinal benefits': WHO chief on why he likes being called 'Tulsi bhai' by PM Modi

He succeeded General Alexander Dvornikov, also known as the 'Butcher of Syria,' who led Russia's intervention in the Syrian civil war in 2015. After Russia's unsuccessful attempt to seize the city of Kharkiv, General Zhidko faced dismissal from his position by Putin.

Throughout his career, the general held significant roles, serving as the deputy minister of defense, deputy chief of the armed forces general staff, and commanding Russia's troops in Syria. He also held command over Russia's Eastern Military District.

As a result of these actions, General Zhidko faced numerous sanctions from Western nations. Since his removal from power, little information has emerged about his whereabouts, and the details of his passing, such as the location of his death, remain undisclosed.

Mikhail Degtyarev, the governor of the Khabarovsk region, confirmed the general's demise and conveyed condolences, though no official announcement has been issued. General Surovikin, who succeeded General Zhidko, was subsequently demoted from his position, and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov assumed control of the invasion effort.

'Jawaharlal Nehru is known for his work not just his name': Rahul Gandhi on renaming of Nehru memorial

Despite his demotion, General Surovikin retained a position as deputy, but suspicions arose when he mysteriously disappeared after the failed Wagner coup in June. Sources suggested that he may have had prior knowledge of the ill-fated mutiny.

In a recent development, General Gerasimov, aged 67, faced removal from his position last month, marking another episode in Putin's ongoing series of dismissals. Surprisingly, this move occurred within six months of his appointment. However, indications suggest that despite this change, he will continue to retain control over the Russian armed forces, maintaining his role as chief of the general staff.