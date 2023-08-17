'Has medicinal benefits': WHO chief on why he likes being called 'Tulsi bhai' by PM Modi

Ghebreyesus emphasized the importance of investing in primary health care (PHC) for countries across all income groups. He noted that PHC has the potential to offer more than 80% of essential health services and play a crucial role in the early detection of pandemics.

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus recently responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reference to him as "Tulsi Bhai" by expressing his appreciation for the moniker. Ghebreyesus highlighted that he liked the name due to the significance of the tulsi plant, which holds medicinal properties and various benefits.

He made these comments as part of his visit to a health and wellness centre (HWC) in Adraj Moti village, Gandhinagar district, during his participation in a global summit on traditional medicine.

Ghebreyesus emphasized the importance of investing in primary health care (PHC) for countries across all income groups. He noted that PHC has the potential to offer more than 80% of essential health services and play a crucial role in the early detection of pandemics.

Regarding the recent classification of the EG.5 strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus as a variant of interest by the WHO, Ghebreyesus underscored the significance of sustained vigilance in the face of emerging variants.

Ghebreyesus shared his insights with the media during his visit to the HWC in Adraj Moti village, Gujarat, where he had arrived to participate in the global summit focusing on traditional medicine.

The significance of investing in primary health care, as demonstrated by the Indian government's "Ayushman Bharat" initiative, was underscored by WHO's Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. He acknowledged the importance of such investments, especially considering the global shock experienced due to the emergence of COVID-19.

Ghebreyesus highlighted that inadequate investment in primary health care was a key factor contributing to the challenges posed by the pandemic. He expressed the WHO's support for India's Ayushman Bharat initiative from its inception, emphasizing the imperative for countries to prioritize primary health care.

"The investment in primary health care in Ayushman Bharat' by the Government of India is the right investment, and that's what we are asking all countries to really focus on," Ghebreyesus asserted. He commended India for translating this vision into action and serving as an example for other nations.

Ghebreyesus elaborated on the critical role of strong primary health care within any health system. He emphasized that more than 80% of essential health services could be delivered at the primary health care level. His visit to a health and wellness centre (HWC) provided a tangible understanding of how such initiatives work on the ground, including the use of telemedicine services to connect patients and doctors remotely.