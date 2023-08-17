Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Has medicinal benefits': WHO chief on why he likes being called 'Tulsi bhai' by PM Modi

    Ghebreyesus emphasized the importance of investing in primary health care (PHC) for countries across all income groups. He noted that PHC has the potential to offer more than 80% of essential health services and play a crucial role in the early detection of pandemics.

    Has medicinal benefits: WHO chief on why he likes being called 'Tulsi bhai' by PM Modi AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 17, 2023, 12:19 PM IST

    World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus recently responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reference to him as "Tulsi Bhai" by expressing his appreciation for the moniker. Ghebreyesus highlighted that he liked the name due to the significance of the tulsi plant, which holds medicinal properties and various benefits.

    He made these comments as part of his visit to a health and wellness centre (HWC) in Adraj Moti village, Gandhinagar district, during his participation in a global summit on traditional medicine.

    Ghebreyesus emphasized the importance of investing in primary health care (PHC) for countries across all income groups. He noted that PHC has the potential to offer more than 80% of essential health services and play a crucial role in the early detection of pandemics.

    'Jawaharlal Nehru is known for his work not just his name': Rahul Gandhi on renaming of Nehru memorial

    Regarding the recent classification of the EG.5 strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus as a variant of interest by the WHO, Ghebreyesus underscored the significance of sustained vigilance in the face of emerging variants.

    Ghebreyesus shared his insights with the media during his visit to the HWC in Adraj Moti village, Gujarat, where he had arrived to participate in the global summit focusing on traditional medicine.

    The significance of investing in primary health care, as demonstrated by the Indian government's "Ayushman Bharat" initiative, was underscored by WHO's Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. He acknowledged the importance of such investments, especially considering the global shock experienced due to the emergence of COVID-19.

    Ghebreyesus highlighted that inadequate investment in primary health care was a key factor contributing to the challenges posed by the pandemic. He expressed the WHO's support for India's Ayushman Bharat initiative from its inception, emphasizing the imperative for countries to prioritize primary health care.

    Indian cough syrup that killed 65 children in Uzbekistan was in market due to bribery: Report

    "The investment in primary health care in Ayushman Bharat' by the Government of India is the right investment, and that's what we are asking all countries to really focus on," Ghebreyesus asserted. He commended India for translating this vision into action and serving as an example for other nations.

    Ghebreyesus elaborated on the critical role of strong primary health care within any health system. He emphasized that more than 80% of essential health services could be delivered at the primary health care level. His visit to a health and wellness centre (HWC) provided a tangible understanding of how such initiatives work on the ground, including the use of telemedicine services to connect patients and doctors remotely.

    Last Updated Aug 17, 2023, 12:19 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Acted as per rules MP cops drag woman seeking compensation for electricity tower by hair; video goes viral snt

    'Acted as per rules': MP cops drag woman seeking compensation for electricity tower by hair; video goes viral

    Jawaharlal Nehru is known for his work not just his name: Rahul Gandhi on renaming of Nehru memorial AJR

    'Jawaharlal Nehru is known for his work not just his name': Rahul Gandhi on renaming of Nehru memorial

    How a Chinese man duped 1,200 people in Gujarat of Rs 1,400 crore in 9 days with football betting app snt

    How a Chinese man duped 1,200 people in Gujarat of Rs 1,400 crore in 9 days with football betting app

    Kerala: Children turn into Asianet News reporting crew to cover school elections anr

    Kerala: Children turn into Asianet News reporting crew to cover school elections

    Kerala CM to release textbooks with syllabus deleted by NCERT in August anr

    Kerala CM to release textbooks with syllabus deleted by NCERT on August 23

    Recent Stories

    7 must-have garden tools for every avid gardener gcw eai

    7 must-have garden tools for every avid gardener

    Acted as per rules MP cops drag woman seeking compensation for electricity tower by hair; video goes viral snt

    'Acted as per rules': MP cops drag woman seeking compensation for electricity tower by hair; video goes viral

    Sunny Deol loses temper as fan tries to take selfie with him; Know Details MSW

    Sunny Deol loses temper as fan tries to take selfie with him; Know Details

    Apple iPhone 15 production begins in India ahead of September launch gcw

    Apple iPhone 15 production begins in India ahead of September launch

    Jawaharlal Nehru is known for his work not just his name: Rahul Gandhi on renaming of Nehru memorial AJR

    'Jawaharlal Nehru is known for his work not just his name': Rahul Gandhi on renaming of Nehru memorial

    Recent Videos

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon
    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon
    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Video Icon