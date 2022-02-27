  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    US says no evacuation, advises citizens to depart Ukraine through available commercial options

    Not only the United States abandons its citizens, even Pakistan has also been unresponsive to the SOS made by the Pakistani nationals, especially students.
     

    Russia-Ukraine war: US advises citizens to depart country through available commercial options-dnm
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    Washington D.C., First Published Feb 27, 2022, 2:45 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Kyiv: As the Russian invasion against the Ukrainian armed forces intensified in parts of the war-torn country, the United States (US) has made it clear that it will not conduct an evacuation drive for its nationals but they should also depart the country through available commercial options. 

    In its latest travel advisory issued by the US embassy in Kyiv said that the citizens in Ukraine should depart immediately if it is safe to do so using any commercial or other privately available ground transportation options.  

    The embassy has advised those citizens who remain in Ukraine to carefully monitor government notices. 

    Also read: Ukraine rejects Russian offer of talks in Belarus, suggests alternative venues

    It has also asked them to follow local and global media organisations for information about changing security scenarios. 

    The US embassy has cautioned them due to the potential for active combat, crime, and civil unrest. 

    The US State Department has advised its nationals not to travel to Belarus and urges them to depart immediately. 

    Minsk airport has flights to limited international destinations, the US embassy in Belarus said.

    Also read: Russia-Ukraine war: Street battles heard as Russian Army enter Kharkiv

    The US administration has also imposed financial and banking sanctions on Belarus for supporting Russia's military operations in Ukraine. 

    Not only the United States abandons its citizens, even Pakistan has also been unresponsive to the SOS made by the Pakistani nationals, especially students.

    Several Pakistani students in Ukraine have alleged that the Imran Khan-led government has left them to die on the foreign land. They have sought assistance from the Indian government for evacuation. 

    Also read: Russia-Ukraine war: Russian forces blow up gas pipeline in Kharkiv; two large explosions in Kyiv

    India formally launched the evacuation drive named as “Operation Ganga” on February 26.

    So far about 450 students have been evacuated to Mumbai and Delhi through Air India flights. 

    Around 18,000 Indian nationals and students are stranded in Ukraine after the war broke out a couple of days ago.

    Also read: First flight to Mumbai with 219 Indians stranded in Ukraine enroute, govt working 'round the clock'
     

    Last Updated Feb 27, 2022, 2:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ukraine rejects Russian offer of talks in Belarus, suggests alternative venues-dnm

    Ukraine rejects Russian offer of talks in Belarus, suggests alternative venues

    Russia-Ukraine war: Street battles heard as Russian Army enter Kharkiv-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: Street battles heard as Russian Army enter Kharkiv

    Russia-Ukraine war: Russian delegation arrives in Belarus for talks with Ukraine-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: Russian delegation arrives in Belarus for talks with Ukraine

    Russia-Ukraine war: Russian forces blow up gas pipeline in Kharkiv; two large explosions in Kyiv-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: Russian forces blow up gas pipeline in Kharkiv; two large explosions in Kyiv

    Ukraine Deputy PM to Apple: Stop services to Russia - ADT

    Ukraine Deputy PM to Apple: Stop services to Russia

    Recent Stories

    Has Urfi Jawad gone topless? Actress shocks her fans (Watch) RCB

    Has Urfi Jawad gone topless? Actress shocks her fans (Watch)

    Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi box office day 2: 30% jump over day 1 RCB

    Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi box office day 2: 30% jump over day 1

    Ukraine rejects Russian offer of talks in Belarus, suggests alternative venues-dnm

    Ukraine rejects Russian offer of talks in Belarus, suggests alternative venues

    Russia-Ukraine war: Street battles heard as Russian Army enter Kharkiv-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: Street battles heard as Russian Army enter Kharkiv

    Russia-Ukraine war: Russian delegation arrives in Belarus for talks with Ukraine-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: Russian delegation arrives in Belarus for talks with Ukraine

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs MCFC: Mumbai City FC needed to come away with a win - Des Buckingham on FC Goa success-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Mumbai needed to come away with a win - Buckingham on Goa success

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC: Many good teams are struggling - KBFC's Ivan Vukomanovic on CFC win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Many good teams are struggling - KBFC's Vukomanovic on CFC win

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs MCFC Match Highlights (Game 103): Mumbai City FC back in top four after 2-0 win over FC Goa-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 103): Mumbai back in top four after 2-0 win over Goa

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 102): Kerala Blasters thrashes Chennaiyin FC 3-0 to stay alive for semis-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 102): Kerala thrashes Chennaiyin 3-0 to stay alive for semis

    Video Icon
    The night siren scares us says CRPF jawan's daughter stranded in war-hit Ukraine - ADT

    "The night siren scares us," says CRPF jawan's daughter stranded in war-hit Ukraine

    Video Icon