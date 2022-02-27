US says no evacuation, advises citizens to depart Ukraine through available commercial options

Not only the United States abandons its citizens, even Pakistan has also been unresponsive to the SOS made by the Pakistani nationals, especially students.

Kyiv: As the Russian invasion against the Ukrainian armed forces intensified in parts of the war-torn country, the United States (US) has made it clear that it will not conduct an evacuation drive for its nationals but they should also depart the country through available commercial options.

In its latest travel advisory issued by the US embassy in Kyiv said that the citizens in Ukraine should depart immediately if it is safe to do so using any commercial or other privately available ground transportation options.

The embassy has advised those citizens who remain in Ukraine to carefully monitor government notices.

It has also asked them to follow local and global media organisations for information about changing security scenarios.

The US embassy has cautioned them due to the potential for active combat, crime, and civil unrest.

The US State Department has advised its nationals not to travel to Belarus and urges them to depart immediately.

Minsk airport has flights to limited international destinations, the US embassy in Belarus said.

The US administration has also imposed financial and banking sanctions on Belarus for supporting Russia's military operations in Ukraine.

Not only the United States abandons its citizens, even Pakistan has also been unresponsive to the SOS made by the Pakistani nationals, especially students.

Several Pakistani students in Ukraine have alleged that the Imran Khan-led government has left them to die on the foreign land. They have sought assistance from the Indian government for evacuation.

India formally launched the evacuation drive named as “Operation Ganga” on February 26.

So far about 450 students have been evacuated to Mumbai and Delhi through Air India flights.

Around 18,000 Indian nationals and students are stranded in Ukraine after the war broke out a couple of days ago.

