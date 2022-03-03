  • Facebook
    Russia-Ukraine war: Taiwan is next, Trump warns 'Prez Xi is watching with glee'

    While slamming the present US President Joe Biden, Donald Trump stated Putin would never have done this to him.

    New Delhi, First Published Mar 3, 2022, 1:18 PM IST
    Former US President Donald Trump stated that Taiwan would be next invaded by China as President Xi Jinping is 'watching with glee' on the developments on the Russia-Ukraine war. 

    While speaking to Fox Business exclusively, the former US President said that China is watching how stupid the United States is. "And, of course, they (China) are going to do it (invade Taiwan)".

    While slamming the present US President Joe Biden, Donald Trump stated that President Xi is a man of high intelligence, and he witnessed what happened in Afghanistan. He saw how the US exited from Afghan, and now, the left Americans are trying to depart the country. "This is his chance to do what he wants to do," Trump added. 

    Ukraine has fought Russia far better than most people expected, Trump remarked, stressing that Putin would never have done this to him (Trump).

    Trump asserted that numerous people are dying, and we are letting it happen. "If I were there, it would never have happened," Trump claimed he provided Ukraine with the anti-tank missiles while Biden gave little and Obama provided blankets. Trump assured that Putin would have never done this to him. It should have never happened at first, as per Trump. 

    Previously, Trump drew the ire of several Republicans after praising Putin. He has now altered gears, avoiding any open praise or condemnation of Putin.

    In a recent interview, the Ukrainian President was praised by Trump. Trump stated that he got to see an early version of Zelenskyy's wartime heroism when he (Trump) was pressuring Zelenskyy, and he denied him (Trump). Trump stated that he was highly impressed by Zelenskyy and talked about him to many people. Zelenskyy told the truth; however, it could have been better or easier for him not to do that, Trump added.

