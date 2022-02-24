  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Russia-Ukraine war: 2 towns in Ukraine's Luhansk in control, claim Russia-backed separatists

    Earlier in the day, Russia's defence ministry announced that it had destroyed military infrastructure at Ukraine's air bases and "suppressed" its air defences. Ukraine also claimed that five Russian planes and one helicopter had been shot down.

    Russia Ukraine war 2 towns in Ukraine s Luhansk in control claim Russia backed separatists gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Kyiv, First Published Feb 24, 2022, 1:25 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    In a recent development, Russian-backed separatists claimed to have taken control of the towns of Shchastia and Stanytsia Luhanska in Ukraine's Luhansk region, according to Reuters. Meanwhile, Ukraine's border guard agency claimed that the Russian military attacked the country from neighbouring Belarus.

    Earlier in the day, Russia's defence ministry announced that it had destroyed military infrastructure at Ukraine's air bases and "suppressed" its air defences. Ukraine also claimed that five Russian planes and one helicopter had been shot down. 

    Meanwhile, Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed Ukrainian airbases and air defences have been ‘neutralised’.  The Ukraine crisis erupted into a full-fledged military operation early Thursday morning, according to Russia's President Vladimir Putin. "I have decided on a military operation," he said in a televised address to the Russian people and the rest of the world.

    Blasts were heard in several major cities across the eastern European country in the hours that followed, and the news agency Reuters reported missile strikes on Ukrainian military installations in the capital, Kyiv.

    Sanctions against Russia have been announced by major Western powers, including the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union, as well as other countries, but Putin's government has downplayed their impact thus far.

    Meanwhile, Ukraine has declared martial law in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin's declaration of invasion. Martial law would impose more stringent restrictions, such as bans on meetings, movements, and political parties.  With powerful explosions heard across Kyiv and Eastern Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that military bases throughout the country were under attack. Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine prefers "silence," but that it must act. "However, if we remain silent today, we will vanish tomorrow."

    Also Read | Ukraine claims to have shot down five Russian planes and one helicopter

    Also Read | Ukraine crisis: Missile hits airport in Ivano-Frankivsk; 7 killed, 9 injured in Russian shelling

    Also Read | Ukraine tweets caricature showing Hitler approves Putin's invasion; sparks reactions

    Also Read | Cyberattacks paralyse Ukraine amid Russian precision strikes

    Last Updated Feb 24, 2022, 1:39 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Russia seized control of 2 villages in east; 7 killed, 9 injured in shelling, claims Ukraine-dnm

    Ukraine crisis: Missile hits airport in Ivano-Frankivsk; 7 killed, 9 injured in Russian shelling

    Ukraine tweets caricature showing Hitler approves Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion sparks reactions

    Ukraine tweets caricature showing Hitler approves Putin's invasion; sparks reactions

    Russia Ukraine war Govt sources say focus on safety of Indians

    Russia-Ukraine war: Modi government making contingency plans

    Indian Embassy in Ukraine issues new advisory amid Russian invasion asks to remain calm be safe gcw

    'Remain calm, be safe': Indian Embassy in Ukraine issues new advisory amid Russian invasion

    Cyberattacks paralyse Ukraine amid Russian precision strikes

    Cyberattacks paralyse Ukraine amid Russian precision strikes

    Recent Stories

    Abhinav Bindra, Pullela Gopichand to conduct talk session Athletes & Coaches, Role Models and Values-ayh

    Bindra, Gopichand to conduct talk session "Athletes & Coaches, Role Models and Values"

    Hollywood Spider Man Tom Holland Andrew Garfield Tobey Maguire recreate meme to mark No Way Home digital release drb

    Spider-Man: Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire recreate meme to mark No Way Home’s digital release

    Russia seized control of 2 villages in east; 7 killed, 9 injured in shelling, claims Ukraine-dnm

    Ukraine crisis: Missile hits airport in Ivano-Frankivsk; 7 killed, 9 injured in Russian shelling

    Ukraine tweets caricature showing Hitler approves Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion sparks reactions

    Ukraine tweets caricature showing Hitler approves Putin's invasion; sparks reactions

    Russia Ukraine war Govt sources say focus on safety of Indians

    Russia-Ukraine war: Modi government making contingency plans

    Recent Videos

    Explained Vladimir Putin's brinksmanship over Luhansk and Donesk

    Explained: Vladimir Putin's brinksmanship over Luhansk and Donetsk

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022 Priyanka Gandhi Exclusive Interview with Asianet News

    Priyanka Gandhi Exclusive: 'Free ration a political strategy; poor kept poor for votes'

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mumbai City vs East Bengal: Glad that MCFC stuck through to what it is trying to do - Buckingham on SCEB success-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Glad that MCFC stuck through to what it is trying to do - Buckingham on SCEB success

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mumbai City vs East Bengal: SCEB players are demonstrating that they can win against everyone - Mario Rivera on MCFC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SCEB players are demonstrating that they can win against everyone - Rivera on MCFC loss

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mumbai City vs East Bengal Match Highlights (Game 98): MCFC grazes past SCEB to make Top-4 return-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 98): MCFC grazes past SCEB to make Top-4 return

    Video Icon