  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ukraine crisis: Missile hits airport in Ivano-Frankivsk; 7 killed, 9 injured in Russian shelling

    Ukrainian authorities on Thursday said at least seven people have been killed and nine others injured by Russian shelling.
     

    Russia seized control of 2 villages in east; 7 killed, 9 injured in shelling, claims Ukraine-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Kyiv, First Published Feb 24, 2022, 1:26 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Ukrainian authorities on Thursday said at least seven people have been killed and nine others injured by Russian shelling.

    Russian forces fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine and landed troops on its coast Thursday, officials and media said, after President Putin authorized what he called a special military operation in the east of Ukraine.

    Video of a missile hitting the airport in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine has been accessed by BNO news.

    Ukraine on Thursday alleged that Russian forces seized control of two villages in the country’s east. Soon after, Russian-backed separatists claimed they had captured the towns of Shchastia and Stanytsia Luhanska in Ukraine's region of Luhansk, the RIA news agency was quoted by Reuters as saying.

    Meanwhile, news agency Associated Press reported that Ukraine’s border guard agency claimed the Russian military had attacked the country from neighbouring Belarus.

    Russia has been advancing westwards into Ukrainian territory.

    Luhansk has launched a military operation against the Ukrainian army to free Kiev-controlled areas in the region. However, it assured that there is no threat to civilians and only military facilities would be targeted, reported Russian media Sputnik.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to ‘consequences they have never seen’. He said the attack was needed to protect civilians in eastern Ukraine, a claim the US had predicted he would falsely make to justify an invasion.

    Last Updated Feb 24, 2022, 1:28 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Russia Ukraine war 2 towns in Ukraine s Luhansk in control claim Russia backed separatists gcw

    Russia-Ukraine war: 2 towns in Ukraine's Luhansk in control, claim Russia-backed separatists

    Ukraine tweets caricature showing Hitler approves Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion sparks reactions

    Ukraine tweets caricature showing Hitler approves Putin's invasion; sparks reactions

    Russia Ukraine war Govt sources say focus on safety of Indians

    Russia-Ukraine war: Modi government making contingency plans

    Indian Embassy in Ukraine issues new advisory amid Russian invasion asks to remain calm be safe gcw

    'Remain calm, be safe': Indian Embassy in Ukraine issues new advisory amid Russian invasion

    Cyberattacks paralyse Ukraine amid Russian precision strikes

    Cyberattacks paralyse Ukraine amid Russian precision strikes

    Recent Stories

    Hollywood Spider Man Tom Holland Andrew Garfield Tobey Maguire recreate meme to mark No Way Home digital release drb

    Spider-Man: Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire recreate meme to mark No Way Home’s digital release

    Russia Ukraine war 2 towns in Ukraine s Luhansk in control claim Russia backed separatists gcw

    Russia-Ukraine war: 2 towns in Ukraine's Luhansk in control, claim Russia-backed separatists

    Ukraine tweets caricature showing Hitler approves Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion sparks reactions

    Ukraine tweets caricature showing Hitler approves Putin's invasion; sparks reactions

    Russia Ukraine war Govt sources say focus on safety of Indians

    Russia-Ukraine war: Modi government making contingency plans

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22: Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp keeps Manchester City ahead in title race, Antonio Conte uncertain over Tottenham future-ayh

    EPL 2021-22: Klopp keeps City ahead in title race, Conte uncertain over Tottenham future

    Recent Videos

    Explained Vladimir Putin's brinksmanship over Luhansk and Donesk

    Explained: Vladimir Putin's brinksmanship over Luhansk and Donetsk

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022 Priyanka Gandhi Exclusive Interview with Asianet News

    Priyanka Gandhi Exclusive: 'Free ration a political strategy; poor kept poor for votes'

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mumbai City vs East Bengal: Glad that MCFC stuck through to what it is trying to do - Buckingham on SCEB success-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Glad that MCFC stuck through to what it is trying to do - Buckingham on SCEB success

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mumbai City vs East Bengal: SCEB players are demonstrating that they can win against everyone - Mario Rivera on MCFC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SCEB players are demonstrating that they can win against everyone - Rivera on MCFC loss

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mumbai City vs East Bengal Match Highlights (Game 98): MCFC grazes past SCEB to make Top-4 return-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 98): MCFC grazes past SCEB to make Top-4 return

    Video Icon