Russia reportedly blocks Twitter, Facebook, BBC, new sites, app stores

The blocking of Facebook, Twitter, and the App Stores appears to be a deliberate strike on US-based enterprises. Adding the BBC to the list implies that similar action will be taken against the United Kingdom.

During Russia's ongoing conflict with Ukraine, tech firms have been restricting their goods and services for the past week. However, according to a recent update, Russia has chosen to limit access to sites such as Twitter and Facebook throughout the nation.

According to various media employees, aside from Twitter and Facebook, several news organisations and social media sites have been blocked across the nation.

Meduza, a Latvian news site, also stated that many readers in Russia were unable to access the publication's website. Meanwhile, Facebook CEO Nick Clegg stated that the social network would not bow to Russian requests to discontinue fact-checking and labelling information shared by media outlets.

The blocking of Facebook, Twitter, and the App Stores appears to be a deliberate strike on US-based enterprises. Adding the BBC to the list implies that similar action will be taken against the United Kingdom.

The reason for the action is unknown, but it can only be presumed that the Russian government is attempting to push its own propaganda by restricting access to news and viewpoints from across the world. Many others have spoken out against Putin, Russia's activities, and war in general on platforms like Twitter, where international leaders, news outlets, and ordinary people all have an opinion to offer.

After all, Russia has recently been subjected to a slew of sanctions imposed by both the US government and the European Union (EU). Ukraine even urged Apple to cease selling its gadgets in Russia, which the firm subsequently did as a result of the online outcry. FIFA and UEFA, meanwhile, have deleted the Russian national team and several football clubs from the FIFA 22 video game.

Also Read | Ukraine war: WWE shuts down its Russian network with immediate effect

Also Read | Several media websites, including Facebook, partially down in Russia: report

Also Read | Apple, Nike, Ford and more - Global brands shun Russia over Ukraine war