Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rishi Sunak races ahead in contest for British PM post, but...

    In the just-concluded fifth and final leg of the voting, Indian-origin Sunak secured 137 votes while Truss got the support of 113 MPs. British Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt was eliminated from the contest after he came third with 105 votes. 

    Rishi Sunak races ahead in contest for British PM post
    Author
    Team Newsable
    London, First Published Jul 20, 2022, 10:50 PM IST

    Former Chancellor Rishi Sunak and foreign secretary Liz Truss have emerged as the top two contenders in the race to become the Conservative Party leader and British Prime Minister replacing Boris Johnson.

    In the just-concluded fifth and final leg of the voting, Indian-origin Sunak secured 137 votes while Truss got the support of 113 MPs. British Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt was eliminated from the contest after he came third with 105 votes. 

    Also Read: UK heatwave: Britain sizzles on hottest day ever at 40.2 degrees Celsius

    An MP has to cross the 120 MPs mark to be in the final showdown, which the 42-year-old British Indian has easily crossed. On Monday, the two leaders will participate in a live televised debate for the first time. 

    Wednesday's ballot brings the curtains down on an intense two weeks of voting rounds. The voting rounds included a shortlist of eight candidates, including Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi, former Cabinet ministers Kemi Badenoch and Jeremy Hunt, Indian-origin Attorney General Suella Braverman and Tory backbencher Tom Tugendhat.

    In his last Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) in the House of Commons, Johnson gave advice to his successor: "I want to use the last few seconds, Mr Speaker, to give some words of advice to my successor, whoever he or she may be. Number one, stay close to the Americans, stick up for the Ukrainians, and stick up for freedom and democracy everywhere. Cut taxes and deregulate wherever you can to make this the greatest place to live and invest, which it is."

    Also Read: New Chinese village east of Doklam makes Opposition see red

    "I love the Treasury, but remember that if we had always listened to the Treasury, we would not have built the M25 or the Channel Tunnel. Focus on the road ahead, but always check the rear-view mirror. And remember -- a bubble. It's not Twitter that counts; it's the people that sent us here."

    Even though Sunak is popular within the Conservative parliamentary party, the party's wider membership base is more inclined towards his rivals. The latest YouGov survey of 725 Conservative Party members earlier this week showed that Sunak would be trounced by Truss, 35 per cent to 54 per cent. 

    The focus now shifts towards the hustings as both candidates try to woo the Tory voters to vote in their favour.

    Last Updated Jul 20, 2022, 10:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Thailand govt admits using spyware to target phones cites national security gcw

    Thailand govt admits using spyware to target phones, cites national security

    Ranil Wickremesinghe elected as Sri Lanka s new President gcw

    Ranil Wickremesinghe elected as Sri Lanka's new President, succeeds Gotabaya Rajapaksa

    Sri Lanka crisis: Decoding Sajith Premadasa's gameplan

    Sri Lanka crisis: Decoding Sajith Premadasa's gameplan

    New Chinese village east of Doklam makes Opposition see red

    New Chinese village east of Doklam makes Opposition see red

    Sri Lanka to elect new President today; opposition leader's new appeal to India - adt

    Sri Lanka to elect new President today; opposition leader's new appeal to India

    Recent Stories

    34 pc coastline eroding, 9.79 lakh Govt posts vacant: Key things we learnt in Parliament

    34 pc coastline eroding, 9.79 lakh Govt posts vacant: 7 key things we learnt from Parliament today

    SEXY bikini pictures: Kim Kardashian flaunts cleavage on her vacay with beau Pete Davidson RBA

    SEXY bikini pictures: Kim Kardashian flaunts cleavage on her vacay with beau Pete Davidson

    Share India Securities Limited registers another robust quarter

    Share India Securities Limited registers another robust quarter

    Thailand govt admits using spyware to target phones cites national security gcw

    Thailand govt admits using spyware to target phones, cites national security

    JEE Main second session postponed to begin from July 25 announces NTA gcw

    JEE Main second session postponed, to begin from July 25, announces NTA

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Video Icon
    Congress MPs stage protest with curd packets inside Rajya Sabha

    Congress MPs stage protest with curd packets inside Rajya Sabha

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Jamnalal Bajaj, the industrialist who fought for India's freedom

    India@75: Jamnalal Bajaj, the industrialist who fought for India's freedom

    Video Icon
    India at 75: The unknown story of women freedom fighters from Assam snt

    India@75: The unknown story of women freedom fighters from Assam

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Group of revolutionary women who took arms against the British empire snt

    India@75: Group of revolutionary women who took arms against the British empire

    Video Icon